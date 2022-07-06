A little makeover robot brushes your teeth, flosses and kills bacteria





Like many daunting tasks, there may soon be a way to outsource your tooth brushing to your robot. Engineers at the University of Pennsylvania have developed a microrobot system that can be reshaped to form bristles and dental floss. It not only removes plaque, but also releases antibacterial agents to kill bad bacteria. Daily brushing and dental floss can be annoying, and even those who stick to the routine can miss the area and have problems. Part of the problem is that toothbrushes do not take into account the differences in tooth shape and spacing between different people. The new system solves this problem by effectively shape-shifting. It is composed of iron oxide nanoparticles and can be assembled into various structures or controlled using a magnetic field. In this way, the particles can be placed in the shape of bristles to brush plaque from the surface of the teeth or rub between the teeth with finer dental floss-like strands. However, these microrobots do more than just mechanically clean teeth.Iron oxide Activates hydrogen peroxideCauses a reaction that produces free radicals that kill the bacteria and the sticky biofilms they form on the teeth. Infographic showing how the new microrobot tooth cleaning system works Melissa Papas / Pen Engineering The team first tested the system with flat slabs of materials such as artificial teeth to restrain the movement of the microrobot. Next, we moved on to more realistic terrain control of the 3D-printed tooth model. Finally, the microrobot was tested on real human teeth and attached to a device placed to sit in the mouth. Tests have shown that these microrobots can efficiently remove plaque and biofilm and reduce pathogens below detectable levels. The team also showed that by adjusting the magnetic field, the stiffness and length of the bristles can be precisely controlled. This allows you to create a gum-friendly, soft tip that is hard enough to clean your teeth. Researchers have found that the customizability of this microrobot system can better clean people’s teeth, and its hands-free potential is that people with reduced fine motor skills still take care of their oral health. Says it may be possible. It is not yet known what this system will look like on a commercial device, but researchers are investigating. A device that fits your mouth It could be similar to some others Rapid tooth cleaning system We have seen.other Microrobot tested Recent tooth cleaning, removal of infections from the inside for a more effective root canal. New research published in journal ACSNano.. sauce: University of Pennsylvania

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newatlas.com/health-wellbeing/shapeshifting-robots-brush-floss-teeth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos