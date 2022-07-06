Influenza surged across Kimberley after years of very low cases during COVID-19





Health officials in the Kimberley region of Western Australia have stated that the flu has “returned to revenge” in the region for years. Very small number of cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.. Key Point: Kimberly has recorded more influenza cases so far this year than anywhere else in Western Australia.

As of Friday, the region had reported 572 cases since the beginning of the year, more than doubling the record of 213 cases in the Midwest. Dr. Lorraine Anderson, medical director of Kimberly Aboriginal Medical Services (KAMS), said about 10 percent of cases in the area led to hospitalization. "The flu came back with us two years after I had little, it came back with revenge," she said. "This is already one of the worst years for the flu, not in the middle of the season." Dr. Anderson said it is important to be tested for both COVID-19 and influenza if Kimberly residents are experiencing symptoms to protect vulnerable people in the community. "Even if the RAT test is negative, you still need to contact the clinic, because if you are negative and have symptoms, you need both COVID-19 and flu swabs," she said. Influenza cases until July 1st. Kimberly 572

Kimberly 572 Midwest 213

Midwest 213 Pilbara 176

Pilbara 176 Southwest 170

Southwest 170 Great Southern 49

Great Southern 49 Wheatbelt 38 “6 hits” Peter O’Connor lives in Derby, about two hours north of Bloom in West Kimberley, Western Australia. He was hospitalized for the flu last week after experiencing respiratory symptoms such as chest cough and dyspnea, despite being negative for COVID-19. “It was arguably the most ill I’ve ever had, I’ve had the flu before, but there’s nothing like this, it’s really bad,” he says. I did. “I’m a pretty solid guy, pretty strong, and it hit me six.” A Wolora man, Pete O’Connor, was recently hospitalized for the flu. (((( ABC Kimberly: Erin Park ). Many families have also become ill after being infected with the virus in the last few weeks, O’Connor said. “Being indigenous, many communities and my elders are vulnerable to this because they are not accustomed to this type of illness or the flu,” he said. “Now the cold season has begun. It’s time to pay special attention. Some people get vaccinated, [so] Go get a flu shot. “ Dr. Anderson said that in 2022, a “reasonable number” of people were vaccinated against the flu, after many were “exaggerated” about being vaccinated the previous year. “Keep your COVID vaccine up to date,” she said. “The second is [stick to] Public health measures, social distance, hand disinfection, cough and sneeze cover. “ Dr. Pippamei, a public health doctor at WA Country Health Services Kimberly, said seasonal flu is a “common and highly contagious virus” and can cause serious illness. “The severity of the flu is sometimes downplayed as flu, but the most vulnerable flu is a serious and potentially life-threatening virus,” said Dr. May. The state government announced at the end of last month that it would extend its free flu vaccination program until the end of July. Local news directly in your inbox ABC Kimberly delivers weekly news, stories, and photo raps every Tuesday. Please sign up to stay connected.

