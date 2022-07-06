Understand the pathogens of zoonotic diseases and how to control their spread





World Zoonotic Disease Day was established to educate and raise awareness of zoonotic diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans.

World Zoonotic Day was started on July 6, 1885 to educate and raise awareness about zoonotic diseases that can be transmitted from animals to zoonotic diseases. It commemorates the French biologist Louis Pasteur, who gave the first dose of the first vaccine against rabies.Wikimedia Commons

World Zoonotic Disease Day is held annually on July 6th to commemorate the first vaccination against zoonotic diseases such as influenza, Ebola and West Nile virus. Zoonotic diseases are caused by viruses, parasites, bacteria and fungi. These bacteria can cause several types of illness, down to the severity of humans and animals. Some can even die. Unlike humans, animals often look healthy even with such bacteria. World Zoonotic Day was started on July 6, 1885 to educate and raise awareness about zoonotic diseases that can be transmitted from animals to zoonotic diseases. It commemorates the French biologist Louis Pasteur, who gave the first dose of the first vaccine against rabies. How do these diseases spread? Due to the close relationship between humans and animals, it is important to be aware of common methods of infecting pathogens that lead to zoonotic diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), zoonotic transmission is caused by contact with animals, such as when consuming meat or using animal foods. It spreads from livestock raised for meat and pets. The use of antibiotics in animals raised for food contributes to increasing the likelihood of drug-resistant strains of zoonotic pathogens. How to prevent these illnesses? There are different types of zoonotic diseases that require different types of treatment. However, if proper animal care becomes practiced in the agricultural sector, it may help reduce food-borne zoonotic diseases. Standards of Clean drinking water There are several ways to control the spread of the disease, along with appropriate measures for waste management and protection of surface water in the natural environment. Maintaining proper hygiene, such as hand washing after contact with animals, can reduce the spread of such diseased communities.

