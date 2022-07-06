Connect with us

Health

Studies show that obtaining a COVID can cause events that can lead to brain damage.

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

 


Overcrowding of old California prison structures helped promote the spread of COVID

Overcrowding in sometimes outdated buildings Dramatic surge in COVID-19 in California prisons, New reports from UCSF and UC Berkeley have been found. The spread was exacerbated by the need for complex coordination, and the report stated that “extraordinary” efforts by orthodontic officers were not sufficient to prevent tens of thousands of COVID infections between prisoners and prison staff. .. Employee illness has led to serious staff shortages, and prison staff may have inadvertently brought the virus inside and outside the prison, at home and in the community, the report said.The risk may have increased. Many prison officials refused to be vaccinated.

Studies show that obtaining a COVID can cause events that can lead to brain damage.

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Infection can cause the production of immune molecules that damage the cells that line the blood vessels in the brain. National Institutes of Health research It was released on Tuesday. The damage causes the platelets to stick together and form a blood clot. Blood proteins can also leak from blood vessels, causing inflammation and neuronal destruction, and causing short-term and long-term neurological symptoms, according to researchers at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, who examined changes in the brains of nine people who died suddenly. There is after being infected with a virus. “Patients often develop neurological complications with COVID-19, but the underlying pathophysiological processes are not well understood,” said Avindra Nath, senior author of the study. “Previously, at autopsy, the patient’s brain had vascular damage and inflammation, but the cause of the damage was unknown. I think this white paper provided important insights into the sequence of events.”

Studies suggest that the COVID-19 epidemic could be two years away.

It may take another two years for the causative virus to develop COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) According to a Yale University study published in the journal PNAS Nexus on Tuesday, it is endemic. Modeling data based on rat reinfection rate, The same susceptibility to coronavirus as humans has shown that both vaccination and natural exposure allow the population to accumulate broad immunity and help stabilize the virus in endemic disease. It is the point where the virus infects many people, but loses its fangs, leading to non-harmful consequences. Coronavirus is so unpredictable that potential mutations can “make it more pathogenic,” said Caroline Zyce, a professor of comparative medicine at Yale School of Medicine and lead author of the study. increase. “But a more likely scenario is the potential for increased infectivity and decreased pathogenicity.”

Research: COVID reinfection increases the risk of new health problems

Repeated COVID Increases the risk of new and ongoing health problems, according to a new study of data from More than 5.6 million Veterans Affairs patients. Compared to patients who have never been infected with COVID, patients who have been infected more than once have a proportionally increased risk of cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, musculoskeletal, kidney, and neuropathy, as well as mental health problems. rice field. Antibodies from previous infections did not appear to reduce the risk. Of the 40,000 patients with more than one confirmed infection, the risk of death was twice as high and hospitalization within 6 months of the last infection was three times higher. “Given the potential for SARS-CoV-2 to remain a threat for decades, if not decades, it is accepted by the public and long-lasting to protect people from reinfection. There is an urgent need to develop public health measures that can be implemented in.-Infectious diseases, “the researchers write.

BA.5 currently accounts for more than half of US cases

Omicron BA.5 subvariant of coronavirus Last week, it accounted for 53.6% of infections nationwide and continued to grow rapidly, becoming the predominant strain of the virus in the United States. The closely related BA.4 subvariant accounted for an additional 16.5% of cases as the new variant overwhelmed BA.2. And BA.2.12.1. On the weekend, Dr. Bob Wachter, director of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, warned that BA.5 was “another beast.” From a previous virus strain (more infectious and more capable of avoiding an immune response), it can cause a surge in another case before recovering from the previous wave.

Why UCSF’s Bob Wahater Says COVID Variant BA.5 is “Another Beast”

new BA.5 shares of COVID-The cause of the virus “Another beast” From what we have already seen-more infectious, better avoiding immune responses-and “we need to change our mindset” on how to defend against it. Data-packed Twitter Thread posted today Dr. Bob Wachter, Dean of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.sfchronicle.com/health/article/COVID-California-17286131.php

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: