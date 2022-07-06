Major causes of death in 2020 and 2021





Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death overall in 2020 and 2021, but for some age groups Covid-19 was the leading cause of death. study Was announced in JAMA Internal Medicine.. Radio Advisory: What surprised us most about Covid-19 two years later Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death in 2020 and 2021. This study examined death certificate data from March 2020 to October 2021. Covid-19 was found to account for 697,000 deaths during that period, making it the third leading cause of death after heart disease (the leading cause of death) and cancer. A total of 2.15 million people died, both in total. In particular, researchers found that Covid-19 was the leading cause of death for people aged 45-54 years, accounting for 16.8% of all deaths in that age group, and the second leading cause of death for people aged 35-54. I found that it was. 44. On the other hand, for those aged 85 and over, the Covid-19 mortality rate decreased slightly during the study period. In 2020, Covid-19 was the second leading cause of death among those aged 85 and over, but in 2021, it was probably the third due to targeted vaccination efforts for people of that age group. It became a common cause of death. What’s the future of a pandemic? Covid-19 still kills about 360 people a day, but mortality rates drop significantly from autumn to winter, leading infectious disease specialist Dan Cowl. University of Michigan Medical CenterFeeling “carefully good now”.

A year later: Covid-19’s predictions are right (and wrong) “It’s the first time I remember, but we haven’t had anything since it started. [Covid-19] Patients in ICU. “ The mortality rate of Covid-19 is about the same as last summer, but the current case rate is significantly higher, with about 109,000 new Covid-19s per day compared to less than 20,000 per day last year. It is a case. Associated Press Report. The case rate is higher, but the risk of death is lower.This is according to infectious disease epidemiologist David Dowdy. Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health,because, “[W]All immune systems are now looking at either the virus or the vaccine a couple of times. Over time, the body will not overreact when it sees the virus. “ However, experts warn that things can change rapidly.Peter Hotez, Infectious Disease Specialist Baylor College of MedicineHe said it was wise to assume that new variants would arrive later this summer. “And another late fall / winter wave,” he said. Currently, Omicron’s BA.5 subvariant accounts for the majority of Covid-19 cases in the United States, accounting for 53.6% of all cases. CDCBA.4 subvariants account for 16.5%. Given that BA.5 is currently the predominant strain in the United States, “the behavior will continue until it burns out by infecting so many people or the infection is replaced by a better mutant. It will determine the fate of a few months. People. ” University of California, San Francisco.. Wachter emphasized that vaccines and booster shots are “extremely valuable in preventing severe cases” of Covid-19, which can lead to hospitalization and death. Similarly, infectious disease expert Celine Gounder New York UniversityEmphasized that people should not wait for the updated vaccine to get their booster shots. “The renewed vaccine will not be available until October at the earliest,” she said. “It’s more than four months away. It’s a window of great risk.” (Bettelheim, Axios7/6; Wyxel, Hill7/5; Scoonover, Becker Hospital Review7/5; Johnson, Associated Press7/3; Sullivan, Hill7/5; Fagon, San Francisco Chronicle7/5)

