City to Schedule Again – NBC New York

New York City health officials will receive a new batch of monkeypox vaccine and make a new appointment Wednesday afternoon, but at first glitch was annoying the system.

The NYC Department of Health and Mental Health tweeted that around 10:45 am, more doses would arrive and promise to inoculate people. However, shortly before 1:00 pm, an “unfortunate glitch” promised to make these slots available early and more slots later in the day.

The department later stated that it would respect all appointments that were mistakenly made early in the day.

The news arrives the day after the city said the new infection had doubled the previous week. As of Tuesday, there were 111 cases, tweeted by the city’s Department of Health and Mental Health, compared to 87 last Friday and 55 last Tuesday.

The city launched a surprise vaccine clinic last month, but it lasted only a few hours before there were enough vaccines to handle the walk-in.

Monkeypox is contagious and rare in the United States, but health officials say the risk to the general public is very low. And this is not COVID again.

In contrast to the early days of the COVID pandemic, there are already multiple vaccines that act against the monkeypox-causing orthopox virus when there is no effective treatment. Again, the only problem is ensuring adequate supply.

However, there is new evidence that the virus may be present. Circulation among asymptomatic peopleThe potential implications of infection are more widespread than understood.

How do you catch monkeypox?

The CDC has issued new monkeypox guidance The number of suspected cases nationwide has skyrocketed, showing the largest outbreak of monkeypox in the United States, usually confined to other continents.

While The CDC says the risk to the general public remains lowPeople are encouraged to avoid close contact with sick people, including skin and genital lesions, and with sick and dead animals. People with unexplained skin rashes or lesions should contact their healthcare provider for guidance.

We also recommend that you do not eat meat from wild hunting meat or use products from African wildlife (creams, powders, lotions, etc.).

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 and was named after an outbreak in a monkey colony that had been bred for research. (What you need to know about monkeypox.)

The first human case was reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970. The Democratic Republic of the Congo still has the majority of infections. Other African countries where it was found: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone.

Human symptoms of monkeypox are similar to those of smallpox, but mild. CDC says.. It manifests as a flu-like illness with swollen lymph nodes and rashes on the face and body.

Monkeypox begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, and malaise. Monkeypox also causes swelling of the lymph nodes, but smallpox does not. The incubation period is usually 7 to 14 days, but can range from 5 to 21 days.

CDC Encourages US healthcare providers to pay attention to patients with rashes Consistent with monkeypoxWhether you have traveled or have a particular risk of monkeypox. See the details of this travel notice.