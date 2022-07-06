CDC expands monkeypox testing at commercial laboratories





paper The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention LabCorp has announced that it will begin using its largest clinical laboratory to enhance its nationwide testing capacity for monkeypox. The announcement was made on Wednesday, with 560 confirmed cases in the United States. LabCorp uses CDC tests to detect smallpox-unrelated orthopox viruses, including monkeypox. “The ability of commercial laboratories to test monkeypox is an important pillar of a comprehensive strategy to combat the disease,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “This not only improves testing capacity, but also makes it easier for healthcare providers and patients to access testing by leveraging the existing healthcare provider-laboratory relationship.” Who should get the monkeypox vaccine? LabCorp estimates that by running 10,000 tests a week, you can double your current testing capabilities. The United States Department of Health and Human Services He said in June he expanded the monkeypox test to five commercial laboratories. Is monkeypox a global emergency? “All Americans need to worry about monkeypox cases,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Thankfully, we now have the tools to fight and treat cases in the United States. By dramatically expanding the number of testing sites across the country, so is anyone in need of testing. I am trying to do it. “ When to be tested for monkeypox The CDC says anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox — Deep-seated, painful lesions Sometimes on the palms or soles of your feet — you need to talk to your health care provider about whether you need to be tested. The CDC recommends that people with monkeypox symptoms consult their health care provider regardless of contact with a person who has been identified as having a monkeypox case. Healthcare providers can order orthopox virus testing. What is monkeypox? Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals such as rodents and primates and occasionally jumps to humans. Most human cases occur in Central and West Africa, where the disease is endemic. The disease was first identified by scientists in 1958 when two “monkeypox-like” illnesses occurred in research monkeys. Therefore, it was named monkeypox. The first known human infection was in 1970, a 9-year-old boy in a remote area of ​​Congo. What are the symptoms of monkeypox? How is it treated? Monkeypox It belongs to the same viral family as smallpox, but causes milder symptoms. Most patients experience only fever, body aches, chills, and malaise. People with more serious illnesses have rashes and lesions on their faces and hands that can spread to other parts of the body. The incubation period is about 5 days to 3 weeks. Most people recover within about 2-4 weeks without the need for hospitalization. Monkeypox can kill 1 in 10 people and is considered to be more severe in children. People exposed to the virus are often given one of several smallpox vaccines that are effective against monkeypox. Antiviral drugs are also being developed. The European Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends isolating all suspicious cases and providing smallpox vaccine to high-risk contacts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.q13fox.com/news/cdc-expanding-monkeypox-testing-with-commercial-laboratories The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos