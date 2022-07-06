Exposure to prenatal chemicals can cause liver disease in children

Prenatal exposure to several chemicals in consumer and industrial products is associated with an increased incidence of liver disease in children, according to a study by researchers including lead author Vishal Midya (L). It may be. Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai Institute for Exposomic Research

July 6th (UPI)- New studies suggest that prenatal exposure to some chemicals in consumer and industrial products may be associated with an increased incidence of liver disease in children. Among them study Researchers, published online at the JAMA Network Open on Wednesday, said individuals are exposed daily through food, water, and consumer products to certain chemicals that they describe as “endocrine disruptors.”

The transmission of these chemicals can occur through the placenta, and this problem is of particular concern during embryogenesis.

It is possible to infect babies through breast milk, but researchers say the exact time when liver damage or illness develops is unknown.

They characterize problematic chemicals as a wide class of environmental pollutants, including some pesticides, plastics, flame retardants, and toxic metals.

Specific examples include perfluoroalkyl substances, also known as “eternal chemicals” used in non-stick cookware and food packaging, and polybrominated diphenyl ethers used as flame retardants in furniture and infant products. there is.

The researchers said this was the first comprehensive study of the association between prenatal exposure and mixtures of these chemicals with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

They described the disease as a rapidly growing problem in children that could lead to severe chronic liver disease and liver cancer in adulthood. Researchers said it affects 6% to 10% of the general pediatric population and approximately 34% of obese children.

“These chemicals are usually present in all humans and have different levels of concentration,” said Vishal Midya, lead author and postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Environmental Medicine and Public Health at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. Says. He told UPI in a telephone interview.

“We have these chemicals in our system, our body, but [they] Very toxic in the early stages [of pregnancy] “If exposed in utero,” he added, further research is needed to determine whether exposure to environmental toxins in utero can cause more than liver disease.

Midya is also a member of the School of Medicine Mount Sinai Exposomical LaboratoryStudy the effects of environmental exposure on health.

Now that the human genome has been sequenced, people in the field are explaining the measurement of environmental causes of disease as a wave of the future.

According to Midya, the results of this study may lead to more efficient juvenile prevention and intervention strategies to address the growing problem of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in children.

And understanding the environmental factors that accelerate illness can reduce people’s risk by giving them practical information for making informed choices.

For example, Midya is a problem for pregnant women to avoid non-stick cookware, plastic food packaging, furniture that uses flame-retardant chemicals, canned foods and beverages, pesticides, and some cosmetics. We are proposing to find a way to limit exposure to certain chemicals.

She also suggested that they should avoid contaminated water that may contain lead and the like.

Researchers said endocrine disrupting chemicals interfere with people’s hormones and metabolic systems. Previous studies have shown that exposure to these chemicals can lead to liver damage and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, but so far, prenatal “to these chemicals” The potential effects of “mixture exposure” have not been studied in humans.

In their study, researchers found PFAS, organic chlorine and organic phosphorus pesticides, plasticizers (phenols and phthalates), PBDEs and parabens in the blood or urine of 1,108 pregnant women from 2003 to 2010. Forty-five chemicals were measured, including endocrine disrupting chemicals.

According to Midia, the term “mixture exposure” means that scientists have examined all 45 chemicals at the same time, but they can also be broken down into specific chemicals.

When the offspring of the participating women were 6 to 11 years old, scientists measured the levels of enzymes and cytokeratin-18 in the blood of the child, which indicate a risk of liver disease.

And they found elevated levels of those biomarkers in children who were more highly exposed to environmental chemicals during pregnancy.

Research participants were enrolled in the Human Early-Life Exposome project known as HELIX, a joint network of six population-based birth cohort studies underway in France, Greece, Lithuania, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Midya said there is no comparable data for this size and range in the United States.

“Most chemicals are like slow poisons and you have to wait a long time to measure their potential health effects,” he said. “HELIX is fascinating because it’s already a long-term project, so you can fan out in front of you and slowly see what’s going on.”

Researchers acknowledged the limitations of the study because they could not perform liver biopsy, which is considered the gold standard for establishing a causal relationship with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. That’s because of the risks and ethical restrictions given the age of the child.

Further research is planned. According to Midia, scientists want to collect data from mothers and children after pregnancy over time to check for chemical buildup in the body.

“Not everything is easy to get out of the system,” he said.