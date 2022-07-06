Studies on the history of the genomes of remote Pacific islands bring amazing discoveries – Harvard Gazette





Investigators examined these results in mathematical simulations and found that this type of genetic drift could not occur randomly in the two groups, causing women to move to different islands. We have come to the conclusion that it is likely that the cause was not done. male. “Women did move to a new island, but when they did, they were part of a synkinesis of both women and men,” Reich said. “The pattern of leaving this community must have been largely unique to men to explain why mitochondrial DNA is so much more genetically differentiated than other genomes.” A new study by an interdisciplinary team of geneticists and archaeologists will quintuple the body of ancient DNA data from the vast Pacific region called Remote Oceania, the last place on earth where humans can live. It also provides amazing insights into the highly complex people of one of the major subregions of Remote Oceania. Humans arrived and spread to Australia, New Guinea, the Bismarck Islands, and the Solomon Islands 50,000 years ago, but it was 3500 years ago that they first began living in Remote Oceania after developing crossing techniques. Open water for long-distance canoeing. This expansion included an area called Micronesia. Approximately 2,000 small islands north of the equator, including Guam, the Marshall Islands, the Caroline Islands, Palau, and the Northern Mariana Islands. It has long been a mystery what route people took to reach the area. The discovery that there were five streams of migration to Micronesia helps clarify this mystery and the origin of today’s people. “These movements we recorded in ancient DNA are important events that shape the unique history of the region,” said Liu, the lead author of the study at Reich’s laboratory postdoc. “Some of the findings were very surprising.” Of the five migrations, three involved from East Asia, one from Polynesia, and one from the northern tip of mainland New Guinea. This represented a new wrinkle for researchers, as the previous migration flow to the Southwest Pacific and Central Micronesia did not come from the mainland, but from New Britain, a chain of islands to the east. Researchers also found that the current indigenous peoples of the Mariana Islands of Micronesia, including Guam and Saipan, derived almost all of their pre-contact ancestors with Europe from the two East Asian-related migrations they detected. I found that I was letting you. It makes them “the only people in the Open Pacific who lack ancestors from the New Guinea region,” Liu said. Researchers consulted with several indigenous communities in Micronesia for their research. This is the fourth publication of the Reich Group of original ancient DNA data from remote islands of the Pacific Ocean. “When we work on ancient DNA, it’s important that we write a treatise on the history of the population of the region and not move on,” Reich said. “Each treatise raises as many new questions as it can answer. This requires a long-term effort to follow up on the results of the initial findings. The Pacific Islands have many unanswered questions. There are many surprises that have not yet been discovered. “ Supporters of this study included the National Institutes of Health, the John Templeton Foundation, the Allen Discovery Center, and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

