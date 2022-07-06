U.S. doubles monkeypox testing capacity







Disclosure: Caveney is an employee of Labcorp. Becerra and Walensky have not reported disclosure of relevant financial information.





The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio The CDC announced on Wednesday that it will double its ability to test monkeypox in the United States. Labcorp starts testing Monkeypox Using the CDC’s Ortopox virus test, it became the first national laboratory to offer PCR tests. The company uses the largest facility in the United States to conduct up to 10,000 tests per week from anywhere in the country, doubling the current testing capabilities of CDC’s Laboratory Response Network.

Labcorp will begin testing monkeypox using the CDC’s Ortopox virus test on Wednesday, July 6th. Source: Adobe Stock.



“The ability of commercial laboratories to test monkeypox is an important pillar of our comprehensive strategy. Fight this disease“CDC Director Rochelle WallenskiMD, MPH, Said in a press release. “This not only improves testing capacity, but also makes it easier for healthcare providers and patients to access testing by leveraging the existing healthcare provider-laboratory relationship.” Rochelle Walensky

According to Labcorp, people can go to a healthcare provider for sample collection, which initiates the testing process. Your healthcare provider can then order the Ortopox virus test from Labcorp, just like any other test. Labcorp will report the results according to the CDC guidance. Brian CaveneyMDThe chief medical officer and president of Labcorp Diagnostics said in a statement that he has the ability to extend the test to other parts of the country as needed. HHS previously announced Labcorp’s interest in providing monkeypox testing with four companies: Aegis Science, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, and Sonic Healthcare. The CDC expects these additional laboratories to come online and increase capacity by the end of July. “Thankfully, we now have the tools to fight and cure the incident in the United States,” said HHS Secretary. Xavier Becerra, Said in the release. “By dramatically expanding the number of inspection sites nationwide, anyone in need of inspection will be able to inspect.” June 25, WHO refuses to declare an ongoing monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency of international concernBut suggests that there is a gene sequence At least two separate outbreaks are underway outside AfricaAnd the CDC expect more cases to occur in the United States. Increased access to vaccines To control the spread of the disease. reference: HHS is expanding its monkeypox testing capabilities to five commercial laboratories. https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2022/06/22/hhs-expanding-monkeypox-testing-capacity-five-commercial-laboratory-companies.html.. Posted on June 22, 2022. It was accessed on July 6, 2022. Labcorp is the first national laboratory to offer monkeypox testing. https://www.labcorp.com/labcorp-first-national-laboratory-offer-monkeypox-test.. Posted on July 6, 2022. It was accessed on July 6, 2022.

