This is the number of COVID vaccine prophylaxis in the United States





According to modeling studies, the US COVID-19 vaccination program has prevented millions of infections and hundreds of thousands of deaths. From December 2020 to September 2021, the COVID-19 vaccine is estimated to have prevented approximately 27 million infections, 1.6 million hospitalizations and 235,000 deaths in US adults, according to the CDC’s Molly K. Reported by Steele, PhD, MSc, MPH, and colleagues. .. In September 2021 alone, the vaccine was estimated to have prevented 52% of expected infections, 56% of expected hospitalizations, and 58% of expected deaths in adults. JAMA network open.. “Vaccination is an effective public health intervention with demonstrable effects and will be important when combined with non-pharmaceutical interventions to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” they concluded. Most of the prevented hospitalizations and deaths occurred in adults over the age of 65, preventing 759,000 hospitalizations and 154,000 deaths. The 50-64 year old group was followed by 525,000 hospitalizations and 66,000 deaths. “As far as we know, this study is one of the first studies to provide estimates of the effects of vaccination in the United States by age group over time and by HHS region. “Steele and the team wrote. “Our estimates are relatively conservative, especially since most of the individuals vaccinated during this period were elderly, especially in early 2021 (that is, older people are earlier than younger adults). Vaccination was prioritized). [vaccine effectiveness] Estimated value for people over 65 years old. “ “The fragmented nature of COVID-19 data highlights the urgent need to develop a comprehensive national data collection infrastructure. Infection, hospitalization, death, and vaccination to prepare for the next pandemic. We need nationally representative data, “WestynBranch-Elliman pointed out. , MD, MMSc, ​​VA Boston Healthcare System Infectious Diseases section, and Invitation commentary.. In this study, using a multiplier model, infection counts and COVID-related mortality from data on COVID-related hospitalizations classified by state, month, and age group (18-49, 50-64, and age group). I estimated the number. (65+) From December 2020 to September 2021, it takes into account the formal launch of the US vaccination program on December 12, 2020 and its subsequent phased development. Approximate numbers of people who completed vaccination were obtained from state-reported CDC data and vaccine management systems. By the end of September 2021, approximately 67% over the age of 18 and 83% over the age of 65 had been vaccinated twice with the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine or once with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Not surprisingly, the number of infections in the 18-49 age group was the highest at 29,000 per 100,000 population, and the cumulative number of hospitalizations and deaths in the group aged 65 and over was 2,740 and 560 per 100,000 population. did. , Respectively. use Previous study estimated to be 3.36 million Steele and his team estimated that COVID-19 hospitalization during the 10-month period resulted in 69 million infections and 431,000 deaths as a result of COVID-19. The authors have many limitations in the study because the model could not take into account the reduction of vaccine infections, partial vaccination, adaptive immunity from previous infections, or weakened immunity. I admitted. “Future models and analyzes can estimate the effects of vaccination of individuals under the age of 18, the benefits of partial vaccination, the indirect benefits of vaccination against disease transmission, and the effects of additional primary or boosted immunization. “They wrote. Disclosure This study was funded by the CDC. The authors of the study reported that there were no conflicts of interest. Two of the commentators said they received grants from the CDC and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outside the submitted work, and received institutional grants from Gilead Sciences outside the submitted work. I reported. Enable JavaScript and Comments using Disqus.

