30 Minute Classes Can Improve Teenager Stress Responses, Studies Find | Psychology





According to scientists, the stress of teens can be alleviated by a single 30-minute online training session aimed at encouraging growth thinking and seeing the body’s response to stress as positive. A study of more than 4,000 junior high school and college undergraduates suggests that interventions may be a low-cost and effective treatment for adolescent stress. This approach focuses on treating stress as an opportunity for growth and interpreting physiological responses such as the heartbeat as potentially improving performance. “We are trying to change teenagers’ beliefs about stressful situations and their reaction to stressful situations,” said the University of Texas at Austin, psychologist and lead author of the study. Dr. David Jaeger said. “We are trying to make teenagers aware that when you are doing something hard and your body begins to feel stressed, it may be good.” Mental health issues The number of teenagers in the UK is increasing, with the likelihood of mental illness between the ages of 6 and 16 increasing from 1 in 9 (12%) in 2017 to 1 in 6 (17%) in 2021. ) Has increased. Wait for access for a long time For services in some areas. The concept of “growth mindset” is widespread in sports and educational psychology. The latest approach adds new elements that encourage people to reinterpret the physical signs of stress as beneficial. For example, a throbbing heart helps mobilize energy and promote the flow of oxygen to the brain. In a series of six randomized controlled trials, Yeager and colleagues 30 minutes intervention It appeared to have a strong and lasting effect on the physiological response to stress, academic performance and mental health. In one exam, 166 students were given either an intervention or a placebo session to learn about the brain. Then they are amazed at the request to give an instant speech about their personal strengths and weaknesses in front of fellow evaluators trained to create an unsupported atmosphere by sighing and frowning. rice field. Those who received the intervention had a lower stress response based on heart rate and other physiological measurements. Another experiment showed that intervention affected academic performance after 9 months, with students 14% more likely to pass classes at the end of the school year. In the final trial, trained teens reported a reduced level of general anxiety after a few months. Sign up for our free daily newsletter, First Edition – 7am BST every weekday Jaeger said this approach goes against the “popular ethics of self-care,” which often sees stress as a unique negative, and suggests that people “do yoga or drink chamomile tea.” .. “It’s a way to distract yourself, but it doesn’t help you deal with the root cause of stress,” he said. Survey results are published in the journal Nature..

