New bacteria that infect dengue and Zika

Pondicherry : The end of dengue, chikungunya and Zika may finally be visible. Scientists at major government research centers infect domestic vectors with bacteria and begin eliminating these viruses in about six months.

Bacteria block the growth of harmful viruses, but they do not harm the mosquitoes themselves.

After four years of research, scientists from the Center for Vector Control Research (VCRC) of the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) submitted their findings to the ICMR Expert Committee. Scientists have mated local Aedes aegypti, which carries dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses, with mosquitoes, which carry Wolbachia at the University of Monash, Australia. This strategy was successfully adopted in Queensland, Australia during the outbreak of dengue fever.

Dr. Ashwani Kumar, Director of VCRC, said: “Wolbachia is a naturally occurring bug in 60% of insects. However, in studies involving us, the frequency of this bug is very low for Aedes aegypti, a vector of dengue, chikungunya and Zika fever. That is, what we have done is to obtain two strains of Aedes aegypti (wMel and wAlb) from the University of Monash, which house Wolbachia, with the approval of the Indian government. From eggs, we raised colonies of these mosquitoes in our laboratory to allow imported strains of females to mate with males of the Pondysheri strain of Aedes aegypti. Thus, after 6-7 generations, Wolbachia While inherited from the Australian strain, mosquitoes carry the closest genetic material to the Indian Aedes aegypti strain. “

“We confirmed this fact by genomic research.”

The ICMR is currently requesting VCRC to carry out further dengue challenge studies with these mosquitoes. So far, research has been limited to laboratories. Once approved by the government, pilots will be conducted by releasing the mosquitoes that carry Wolbachia in the community. In January-May alone, India reported 10,172 cases of dengue fever, which killed three people.

“Wolbachia is a maternal transmission from the mother to the offspring and gradually spreads throughout the population. Wolbachia, when present in mosquitoes, suppresses the growth of the dengue virus. The number and frequency of mosquitoes Wolbachia is determined by molecular testing. If only males with Wolbachia are released, sterile eggs will be laid when such males mate with wild females. In this way, mosquito populations can actually be eliminated. However, it is not desirable because of environmental concerns and the important role that mosquitoes play in the pollen and food chain, “says Dr. Kumar.

An independent risk assessment of this technology has shown that the risk is minimal. The final call on whether these mosquitoes, along with Wolbachia, should be released in the community will be made by the federal government, Dr. Kumar said.