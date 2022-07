Prenatal exposure to endocrine disrupting chemicals increases the risk of liver damage

Prenatal exposure to certain endocrine disrupting chemicals (EDCs) may increase the risk of developing the disease Liver damage Later in life, according to a new study based in Europe. A team led by Vishal Midya, PhD, and MStat of the School of Environmental Medicine and Public Health at Mount Sinai School of Medicine investigated the association between prenatal exposure to a mixture of chemicals that disrupt endocrine secretion and the risk of liver damage and hepatocellular apoptosis. Pediatric patients. Prenatal exposure Prenatal exposure to endocrine disrupting chemicals is a known risk factor for liver damage in pediatric patients, but the association between prenatal exposure and hepatocellular apoptosis has not yet been investigated. In a prospective cohort study, researchers from the Human Early-Life Exposome project, a joint network of six population-based prospective birth cohort studies underway in France between April 1, 2003 and February 26, 2016. We collected data on mother-child pairs. , Greece, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The investigators found 3 organochlorine pesticides, 5 polychlorinated biphenyls, 2 polychlorinated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), 3 phenols, 4 parabens, 10 phthalates, 4 organic phosphorus pesticides, and 5 perfluoros. We also investigated various exposures, including alkyl substances, nine metals. The team also showed major results in child serum levels of alanine aminotransferase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), γ-glutamyltransferase (GGT), and cytokeratin 18 (CK-18) aged 6-11 years. I measured it with. They defined the risk of liver damage as ALT, AST, and / or GGT levels above the 90th percentile. In addition, they have liver damage or CK in 45 EDCs measured on maternal blood or urine samples collected during pregnancy using Basian weighted quantile sum (BWQS) and Basian kernel machine regression. -18 Defined the association between levels and each chemical. Overall, a study of singleton children found 1,108 mothers with an average birth age of 31 years. The average age of pediatric patients at the time of liver evaluation was 8.2 years. Risk of liver damage The BWQS method increases the quartiles of exposure mixtures of organochlorine pesticides (OR, 1.44; 95% CrI, 1.21-1.71), PBDE (OR, 1.57; 95% CrI, 1.34-1.84), perfluoroalkyl substances. Increased odds of liver damage per (OR, 1.73; 95% CrI, 1.45-2.09), and metals (OR, 2.21, 95% CrI, 1.65-3.02). The odds of liver damage associated with high molecular weight phthalates (OR, 0.74; 95% CrI, 0.60-0.91) and phenol (OR, 0.66; 95% CrI, 0.54-0.78) were also reduced. The results also show that higher CK-18 levels are polychlorinated biphenyls (β, 5.84 IU / L; 95% CrI, 1.69-10.08 IU / L) and PBDEs (β, 6.46 IU / L; 95% CrI, 3.09-9.92). IU / L). The Bayesian kernel machine regression results show the same directional association as BWQS for all EDCs. Bayesian kernel machine regression also showed a non-linear association between phenol and CK-18 levels. “With a combination of two state-of-the-art exposure mixed approaches, consistent evidence is that prenatal exposure to EDC is associated with liver damage and a higher risk of CK-18 levels, and the potential for non-alcoholic fatty liver in children. Diseases that suggest that they constitute a major risk factor, “the author wrote. the study, “Association of prenatal exposure to endocrine disrupting chemicals and liver damage in children”Was published online JAMA network open..

