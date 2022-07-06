LA County Covid hospitalization surges after 900 years – NBC Los Angeles





According to the latest state data released today, the number of coronavirus cases in hospitals in Los Angeles County has skyrocketed to over 900 after increasing by nearly 100 from Saturday. The county hospital has 920 COVID-positive patients, 89 of whom are in intensive care. The total number of hospitalizations in the county dropped to 209 in April, but has been steadily increasing since then as infection rates have increased. Health officials say many of these patients were hospitalized for other reasons before they tested positive for COVID, but they still put an additional burden on hospital staff due to the need for special care. increase. Throughout the state, the number of COVID-positive patients has increased by 434 over the past 24 hours to 4,035. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 2,945 new virus-related infections and 10 additional deaths, with numbers likely to underestimate due to delays in reporting from the weekend. Also, due to the widespread use of takeaway COVID tests, the number is artificially reduced, but the results are not always reported to the county. Officially, the new incident raised the cumulative total of the county from the entire pandemic to 3,143,536. Ten new deaths increased the county’s death to 32,371. The average daily percentage of people who tested positive for the virus continued to rise, reaching 14.9%. County officials again urge parents to vaccinate their children, who tend to experience mild infections, but can still be dangerous or lead to long-term health problems. Claimed to be. To date, 312 cases of COVID-related polysymptomatic inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) have been identified in children. According to the Ministry of Health, two children under the age of five in the county died of COVID during a pandemic, three children aged 5-11 and six children aged 12-17. Health officials said the outbreak was reported at summer camps, youth programs, and day care sites. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer noticed an increase in workplace-related infections last week and urged employers to take action in indoor spaces, such as masking in public areas and maintaining physical distance. did. She said that one sector, especially the television and film industry, has already imposed an indoor mask obligation now that the county’s hospitalization rate has reached more than eight per 100,000 inhabitants. She said that people, especially the highly infectious variants of BA.4 and BA.5, are spreading more rapidly, given the continued high levels of viral infections in the county. Said that it should have already covered the interior. The city of Malibu announced on Tuesday that a surge in city officials would require masks again within the Malibu City Hall. The building remains open, but residents are encouraged to take advantage of virtual appointments and services.

