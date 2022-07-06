Health
Omicron infections have a similar incubation period, but with shorter production intervals than delta infections.
In a recent study posted on medRxiv* Preprint server, researchers evaluated differences in generational interval distribution and incubation period for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) delta and omicron variants.
Estimating differences between SARS-CoV-2 variants in terms of serial interval, incubation period, and generation interval distribution is essential to understanding the transmission of these variants. However, the effects of epidemic dynamics are largely overlooked in estimating the duration of infection and its transmission.
About research
In this study, researchers analyzed continuous interval data as well as incubation periods that explain the infection patterns corresponding to SARS-CoV-2 omicrons and delta variants.
The team found a timeline associated with reported cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the SARS-CoV-2 mutation discovered in the Netherlands from 29 November 2021 to 30 January 2022. I analyzed the number of bodies. Infected and infected pairs were recognized through contact tracing while data related to the onset of symptoms were collected from the national surveillance database. Subsequently, the continuous interval was calculated in consideration of the difference between the infected person and the symptom onset date corresponding to the infected person. One infected person was randomly selected for each infected person to prevent dependence between two consecutive intervals.
In addition, the published data was aggregated over a period of continuous intervals and did not include information such as symptom onset date, exposure date, or age. The aggregated data showed the presence or absence of SARS-CoV-2 spike gene targeting disorder (SGTF), the week of onset of symptoms in infected individuals, and the infection occurred within or between homes. The team combined the information reported between December 13th and December 26th, 2021 and divided it into 50 and 51 weeks. In this study, the transmit pairs that displayed SGTF and the transmit pairs that did not display SGTFs were called omicron pairs and delta pairs, respectively.
Incubation period data were obtained from a total of 513 individuals, including 255 delta and 258 omicron cases who reported onset of symptoms between 1 December 2021 and 2 January 2022. The team considered growth rates to accurately assess generation intervals. Distribution and incubation period of Omicron and Delta variants. The growth rates of the two subspecies are calculated by first calculating the total number of COVID-19 cases caused by each subspecies and multiplying the number of cases reported per week by the percentage of detected Omicron and Delta mutations. It was estimated.
The incubation period was estimated in two different ways, forward and reverse. The team calculated the anterior incubation period from a group of infected patients at about the same time. On the other hand, the posterior incubation period from a group of patients who showed symptoms at about the same time.
result
The study results show that the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections infected with the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant continues to decline across the sources of the study, with time-varying growth rates ranging from approximately -0.01 to -0.09 per day. Showed that it has decreased. After that, the growth rate increased to -0.04 per day by January 31, 2022. The team noted that fluctuations in growth rates coincided with the start of lockdown regulations on December 19, 2021 and the relaxation from January 15. 2022. In addition, the difference in growth rate between the Omicron and Delta variants decreased over time.
Considering the difference in growth rate, it was found that the delta and omicron mutants had an equivalent latency distribution of 4.1 days for the delta mutant and 4.2 days for the omicron mutant. In addition, the difference between the average forward and reverse incubation periods was 7% and -22% bias for the Delta and Omicron variants, respectively.
For domestically infected pairs, the Omicron variant showed a short average serial interval of 3.7 days, in contrast to that of the Delta variant, which had an interval of 3.7 days. Considering the fluctuations in the growth rate, it was revealed that the average forward generation interval was 3.0 days for Omicron and 3.8 days for Delta. Infected pairs between households, on the other hand, showed an average serial interval of 3.0 days for the Omicron variant, compared to 3.3 days for the Delta variant.
Conclusion
Overall, findings showed that SARS-CoV-2 omicron infections had a similar incubation period, but with shorter production intervals than delta infections. Researchers believe that monitoring changes in key epidemiological parameters associated with the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 is essential for estimating its future dynamics.
*Important Notices
medRxiv publishes unpeer-reviewed preliminary scientific reports and should not be considered definitive, guide clinical / health-related behaviors, or be treated as established information.
Journal reference:
- Sang Woo Park, Kaiyuan Sun, Sam Abbott, Ron Sender, Yinon M. Bar-On, Joshua S Weitz, Sebastian Funk, Bryan Grenfell, Jantien A. Backer, Jacco Wallinga, Cecile Viboud, Jonathan Dushoff (2022). We infer differences in the incubation period and generational interval distribution of SARS-CoV-2 delta and omicron variants. medRxiv.. Doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2022.07.02.22277186 https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.07.02.22277186v1
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220706/Omicron-infections-have-similar-incubation-periods-but-shorter-generation-intervals-than-Delta-infections.aspx
