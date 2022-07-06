Labcorp begins testing monkeypox





With the worldwide outbreak of monkeypox, Labcorp became the first national commercial laboratory to begin testing for the disease on Wednesday. What you need to know With the worldwide outbreak of monkeypox, Labcorp became the first national commercial laboratory to begin testing for the disease on Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Labcorp have announced the launch. This will eventually double the current US monkeypox testing capacity, Labcorp said.

The CDC recommends that people with a monkeypox-like rash consult a health care provider who orders the test from Labcorp.

Tests designed by the CDC also detect other orthopox viruses. "The ability of commercial laboratories to test monkeypox is an important pillar of a comprehensive strategy to combat this disease," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, in a statement. "This not only improves testing capacity, but also makes it easier for healthcare providers and patients to access testing by leveraging the existing healthcare provider-laboratory relationship." Labcorp offers tests at the largest facility in the United States in Burlington, NC, and accepts samples from anywhere in the country. The company expects to run up to 10,000 tests per week and states that it can extend the tests to other facilities as needed. "Labcorp appreciates the opportunity to support the CDC in efforts to protect public safety and control the development of monkeypox," said Dr. Brian Caveney, Chief Healthcare Officer and President of Labcorp Diagnostics, in a statement. increase. Last month, the Department of Health and Human Services announced that it had begun shipping orthopox virus tests to five commercial laboratories. This means that more testing capabilities are expected to be added in July. Prior to Wednesday, all monkeypox tests were conducted through the CDC's laboratory response network, which includes local public health, veterinary, military, and international laboratories. The company does not offer tests directly to the general public. Monkeypox spreads through direct contact with the body fluids and sores of infected people. Also, if people are in face-to-face contact, it can be transmitted through respiratory secretions, but Warensky said last month that it would not be transmitted in short-term shared airspace such as casual conversations and shopping. I emphasized. The disease generally begins with flu-like symptoms (fever, headache, muscle aches, malaise), followed by lesions, which can cause long-term scarring of the skin. However, some outbreaks do not develop flu-like symptoms, Warensky said. The CDC has posted detailed information about the symptoms, including photos. On that website.. As of Wednesday, there were 560 cases of monkeypox in the United States during the current outbreak, an increase of 83% from a week ago. Cases have been detected not only in 32 states, but also in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. California (111), New York (96), Florida (64), and Illinois (62) account for the most infectious diseases. There were more than 6,900 cases worldwide, including more than 1,200 each in Spain, the United Kingdom and Germany.

