A man infected with monkeypox participates in the Daddyland Festival in Dallas





Dallas (CBSDFW.COM)- The Dallas County Health Department reported the first case of local infection with the monkeypox virus after a man who attended the Papaland Festival tested positive. He went from outside the state to a four-day circuit party on July 4th. Health officials said the man had a rash and went to a hospital in Dallas and was diagnosed by clinical tests performed. Given the size of the Papaland Festival, others who attended the event were exposed to monkeypox and were probably infected. The breakdown of the festival schedule is as follows. Wednesday – – Cedar Springs Roundup saloon.

Thursday – Dallas, Viva, 9 pm to 2 am

Friday – Gillies Dallas starting at 10 pm

Saturday – Hawaiian Falls Garland for Pool Party, followed by Daddy Run Domain Party at Gillies.

Sunday – Following Ferris Wheelers, a closing party at Gilley’s. Dallas County previously reported four cases of monkeypox among the county’s inhabitants. All four cases are self-aware as gay men and report on the history of overseas travel. Nationwide, many cases of monkeypox occur within the sexual network, according to health officials. Anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can spread monkeypox through contact with body fluids, monkeypox pain, or shared items (such as clothing and bedding) contaminated with body fluids and pain in people with monkeypox. .. The virus can also spread among people, usually through respiratory droplets, in nearby environments, such as people living in the same home or medical setting. Participated in Daddyland Festival parties, including men who have sex with men, those who use social media applications to find a sex partner, and those who have skin-to-skin contact with people with salmon pain or other symptoms. People should be aware of the risks and see a doctor if they experience any symptoms. People with monkeypox may develop symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, and general pain before the onset of the rash. Common household disinfectants can kill the monkeypox virusAccording to health authorities. Currently, there are 20 cases of monkeypox in Texas, all of which are male.

