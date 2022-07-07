The Supreme Court’s decision to have an abortion leads to drug access issues for women in Virginia





A Virginia woman says doctors have stopped prescribing medicines for lupus symptoms. Supreme Court decision on access to abortion.. Becky Schwartz was diagnosed with lupus in 2020 and received a COVID last year, leading to a long COVID diagnosis. She relies on a drug called methotrexate to treat her symptoms, and now her doctor says they can’t prescribe it now. Related: Changes in Abortion Law since Roe v. Wade will cause confusion for healthcare providers and patients Despite the trouble, Schwartz tells FOX 5 that he intends to be with a rheumatologist in Virginia. Methotrexate is used to treat many illnesses such as lupus, arthritis and cancer. There are also reports that it is difficult to obtain the drug because it is used in combination with other drugs to end early pregnancy. The Arthritis Foundation states that multiple arthritis patients report difficulty in accessing methotrexate. The American College of Rheumatology says it is also investigating cases where patients were denied medication. They are trying to determine if the problem is more widespread or if it is the independent behavior of individual pharmacists. Read more: CVS, Wal-Mart, Rite Aid restrict purchase of Plan B pills after SCOTUS ruling Katie Barlow of FOX5 talked with CVS Pharmacy about access to medicines. Pharmacies did not specifically comment on reports that methotrexate was withdrawn from patients, but CVS officials said they could help providers alleviate access problems. “Our top priority is to ensure safe and timely access to patients’ medicines. We understand the important role that pharmacies play in supporting women’s health care. Patients are quick. We encourage providers to include diagnostics in their prescriptions to make it easier and easier, “access to medicines,” CVS Pharmacy’s Amy Thibault told FOX5. FOX has also contacted Walgreens on this issue. The company did not specifically comment on methotrexate, but a spokesperson said the company was ready to comply with new federal state laws and regulations.

