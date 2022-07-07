Increasing Active COVID-19 Cases in Peterborough





Peterborough Public Health reported cases of COVID-19 confirmed in 60 new PCR tests over the past week on Wednesday, increasing the number of active confirmed cases from 24 to 176. The Health Unit’s COVID-19 Community Risk Index was also moderate on Wednesday, the third highest on a five-point scale. It arose from low risk a week ago after Health Officer Thomas Piggott noticed that the Omicron mutant BA.5 strain had become predominant in Ontario and a new wave of virus had begun locally. No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the jurisdiction over the past week. There have been 82 so far since the pandemic began. There are institutional COVID-19 outbreaks in two unnamed collective living facilities in the city. As of Wednesday, three virus patients were hospitalized at the Peterborough Community Health Center, while one was hospitalized at Lindsey’s Ross Memorial Hospital. Outbreak of summer camp Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes, and Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported cases confirmed in 50 new PCR tests last week on Wednesday, resulting in 50 active confirmed cases. There are four institutional outbreaks in the jurisdiction. Three of them are in summer camps. It is located at all facilities in Dorset’s Moorans Camp, at Hulliverton’s Camp Medeva, and at Cobourg’s Camp Kanda Loa. Another outbreak is Port Hope’s Empire Crossing Retirement Suite. Clinic will resume next week There will be no COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic this week as we will move to Peterborough Square Units 36 and 27 next week. Adult doses with walk-in service are available Monday and Tuesday, July 14th, from 10am to 2pm. Pediatric doses for children ages 5 to 11 with walk-in service are available Monday from noon to 2 pm and Tuesday from 10 pm. From morning to noon, from noon to 2:00 pm on July 14, and from 10:00 am to noon on July 15. Priority service reservations can be booked online. covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ Or call 1-833-943-3900. A mask is required at the clinic. Some local pharmacies also offer shots by appointment. share:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepeterboroughexaminer.com/news/peterborough-region/2022/07/06/active-covid-19-cases-on-the-rise-in-peterborough.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos