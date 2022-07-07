Noradrenaline agonists may improve cognition and apathy in patients with Alzheimer’s disease







Source / Disclosure



Disclosure: David is a Clinical Research Training Fellow funded by the British Medical Research Council. See Surveys for disclosure of relevant financial information for all other authors.





Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Drugs targeting the noradrenalinergic system may improve cognition and indifference in patients with dementia or mild cognitive impairment caused by Alzheimer’s disease, but have little effect on attention or episodic memory, studies show. They reported. Michael CB David, MBBSResearchers and PhD candidates, and colleagues at Imperial College London aimed to assess the efficacy of drugs with predominantly noradrenalinergic effects on cognitive and neuropsychiatric symptoms in AD patients.

Source: Adobe Stock.



From 1980 to December 2021, researchers searched MEDLINE, Embase, and ClinicalTrials.gov and used random effects meta-analysis to generate pooled estimates. They identified 19 randomized controlled trials (n = 1,811 patients) and conducted a meta-analysis of 10 studies. , 0.03-0.25). The authors reported no significant effect on the measurement of attention (SMD = 0.01; 95% CI, –0.17 to 0.19). When measuring indifference via a meta-analysis, researchers found a significant positive effect of noradrenaline agonists, including 8 trials (n = 425 patients) (SMD = 0.45; 95% CI, 0.16-0.73). This was consistently observed even after removing the outliers to explain the non-uniformity between studies. “The diversion of established noradrenaline agonists is most likely to provide an effective treatment for Alzheimer’s disease because of general cognition and indifference,” David and colleagues write. Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry.. “But before designing future clinical trials, there are several factors that need to be considered: targeting the appropriate patient subgroup, with the dose-effects of individual drugs and other therapies. It involves understanding the interactions between people, minimizing risk and maximizing therapeutic effectiveness. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/neurology/20220706/noradrenergic-drugs-may-improve-cognition-apathy-in-alzheimers-patients The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos