The first case of monkeypox reported in Milwaukee

A case of monkeypox was confirmed in the city of Milwaukee, where I live on Saturday. According to the Milwaukee Health Department, the person is isolated and follows recommended guidelines. This is the second case of monkeypox identified in a Wisconsin resident, identified by the Wisconsin Health Department. "It's not surprising that monkeypox has been identified in our city, as the number of cases is increasing nationwide," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "The disease does not easily spread from person to person without direct contact, but more cases are expected to occur in the coming weeks. To limit the spread, the population is aware of the symptoms and We recommend that you follow the precautionary recommendations and see a doctor. If necessary." Health leaders also expect to see more cases in Milwaukee. Dr. Heather Paradis, Medical Director of the Milwaukee Department of Health, said the risk of monkeypox to the general public remains very low, so the general public does not need to worry. She also said the illness is generally contagious through close/close contact, whether skin to skin or respiratory droplets, or by sharing household items such as bed sheets, towels, food and drink. To prevent the spread of monkeypox, individuals should follow the recommendations below: Avoid touching, kissing, hugging, hugging, or having sex with a person with monkeypox. Avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people with monkeypox rash. If you are exposed to monkeypox, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible to let them know if you have any symptoms or have been exposed to monkeypox. Health care providers can provide testing and care to people diagnosed with monkeypox. Monitor fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, and new unexplained rashes, and contact your healthcare provider if any of these occur. If you do not have a health care provider, consult your local health department. If you have monkeypox, isolate at home until the rash is completely gone, the scabs are removed, and a fresh layer of intact skin is formed. As of Monday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 866 confirmed cases of monkeypox and orthopoxvirus in the United States. Although the number of confirmed monkeypox cases is increasing in the United States, the overall risk to the general public remains low.

If you are exposed to monkeypox, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible to let them know if you have any symptoms or have been exposed to monkeypox. Health care providers can provide testing and care to people diagnosed with monkeypox. Monitor fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, and new unexplained rashes, and contact your healthcare provider if any of these occur. If you do not have a health care provider, consult your local health department.

If you have monkeypox, isolate at home until the rash is completely gone, the scabs are removed, and a fresh layer of intact skin is formed. As of Monday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 866 confirmed cases of monkeypox and orthopoxvirus in the United States. Although the number of confirmed monkeypox cases is increasing in the United States, the overall risk to the general public remains low. For more information on monkeypox, click here..

