First case of Milwaukee residents, health officials say





The first confirmed case of monkeypox in Milwaukee (the second confirmed case in Wisconsin) was announced on Monday, July 11. The Milwaukee Health Department says the risk to the general public is still low, but they want you to know about the condition. Health officials are closely tracking the outbreak of monkeypox throughout the United States. The CDC reported 866 cases in the United States as of 2:00 pm on Monday. Dr. Ryan Westerguard, Chief Medical Officer of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, spoke about the outbreak earlier this month. Monkeypox (photo illustration by Nicos Pechialidis / NurPhoto via Getty Images) “When we say that the risk to the general public is low, what we mean is that it is contained and contained,” Westerguard said. “If we can find individual cases and connect people to health care and public health, we can find people who are at risk and need to worry.” The state’s first incident was discovered in Dane County at the end of June. There are currently two cases across the state, as Milwaukee cases have been identified. Health officials want people to be aware of their symptoms. “Symptoms that monkeypox can cause, like chickenpox, shingles, and other herpesviruses, cause small skin lesions that may appear to contain fluid. The skin becomes red. Sometimes, “Westerguard said. (Photo courtesy of CDC / Getty Images) Health officials say the virus is most often spread by skin-to-skin contact. “This is not traditionally considered a sexually transmitted disease. Certainly not limited to such infections, but skin-to-skin contact with people with skin lesions can cause infections. There is sex, “said Westerguard. Health officials say that if a new or unexplained rash occurs, you should contact your doctor. According to the Milwaukee Health Department, Milwaukee residents who test positive are quarantined at home and are notified to all close contacts. (Photos via Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images) To prevent the spread of monkeypox, individuals should follow the recommendations below. The contact between the monkeypox rash and the skin, such as avoiding touching the rash or scab of a person with monkeypox, kissing, hugging, hugging, or having sex with a person with monkeypox Please avoid.

If you are exposed to monkeypox, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible to let them know if you have any symptoms or have been exposed to monkeypox. Health care providers can provide testing and care to people diagnosed with monkeypox. Monitor fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, and new unexplained rashes, and contact your healthcare provider if any of these occur. If you do not have a healthcare provider Contact your local health department for guidance ..

If you have monkeypox, isolate at home until the rash is completely gone, the scabs are removed, and a fresh layer of intact skin is formed. For more information on how to limit the risk of viruses and infections MHD monkeypox With website CDC monkeypox Website. Sign up now: Breaking news from FOX6 News, get daily headlines

