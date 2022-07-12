Can a fasting diet reduce the severity of COVID? -Consumer Health News





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 (HealthDay News)-A new study suggests that a fasting meal may be a ticket to avoid hospitalization with COVID-19. Researchers at Intermountain Healthcare, Utah, have found that people who have practiced intermittent water-only fasting for decades are less likely to experience serious complications as a result of COVID infection. “Intermittent fasting has already been shown to reduce inflammation and improve cardiovascular health. This study adds to the fight against COVID-19 infection in patients who have been fasting for decades. We are finding the benefits of this, “says lead author Benjamin. Director of Cardiovascular and Genetic Epidemiology at Horn, Intermountain. Researchers collected data from the Healthcare Center’s voluntary registration. They identified 205 patients who tested positive for the virus between March 2020 and February 2021 before the vaccine became available. Seventy-three of them fasted at least once a month. (Approximately 62% of Utah’s inhabitants are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and typically fast on the first Sunday of the month). Researchers reported hospitalization and / or death in 11% of fasters, compared to 29% of non-fasters. They said it is unclear exactly why intermittent fasting is associated with better COVID results and more research is needed. However, they theorized that fasting can reduce inflammation, while hyperinflammation is associated with a poor COVID diagnosis. Also, after a 12-hour fast, the body changes the way blood sugar is processed, switching from glucose to ketone bodies containing linoleic acid. “The surface of SARS-CoV-2 has pockets for linoleic acid, which can make it harder for the virus to attach to other cells,” Horn said in an Intermountain news release. He added that intermittent fasting also benefits a natural body process called. AutophagyThis is a recycling system that “helps your body destroy and recycle damaged and infected cells”. The authors have practiced intermittent fasting for decades, and those who are considering trying this style of diet are especially elderly, pregnant, or in the following conditions: Emphasized that you should first consult a doctor DiabetesHeart disease or kidney disease. Horn added that fasting should not be seen as an alternative to COVID vaccination, but perhaps as a “complementary approach to vaccines and antiviral therapy to reduce the severity of COVID-19.” .. The study was recently published BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health.. For more information For more information on how to protect yourself from COVID-19, please visit: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. Source: Intermountain Healthcare, News Release, July 8, 2022 From articles on your site Related articles around the Web

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://consumer.healthday.com/b-7-12-could-fasting-diets-lower-covid-severity-2657631739.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos