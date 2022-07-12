Mayo Clinic is currently testing monkeypox





ROCHESTER — Thanks to the support of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Mayo Clinic is now able to test for monkeypox. Mayo officials announced on Monday that federal officials would begin testing in Rochester after receiving a virus kit from the CDC last month to join a commercial laboratory to expand testing across the United States. Dr. Matt Vinicker, Dean of the Department of Clinical Virology at Mayo Clinic, said: “I’m glad to help you.” Monkeypox, an infectious disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans, is commonly found in Africa, but has become a serious public health concern after the spread of cases around the world this spring. There are nine confirmed cases of monkeypox in Minnesota.The first case was announced Just 2 weeks ago.. The virus does not spread as fast as COVID-19 and other infectious pathogens that cause the flu. Infection is caused by skin-to-skin contact with body fluids or lesions, or by contact with contaminated clothing or other items. Many recent cases of monkeypox have been spread by sexual contact, but are not considered sexually transmitted diseases. As of Friday, 767 monkeypox cases have been identified in 39 states in the United States. CDC data.. Common symptoms It often involves a rash on the face, hands, feet, or genitals, but it can also begin with fever, malaise, headache, myalgia, and swollen lymph nodes. The ridge eventually fills with liquid and becomes a scab-like pox. Symptoms usually last 2-4 weeks. Mayo does not plan to perform tens of thousands of tests as staff did during the COVID pandemic, according to Vinicker, but the clinic will collect information and perform these tests over the next few weeks. We have decided how to strengthen it. Health authorities in other areas where the outbreak is rampant are providing vaccines to men who have sex with other men to actively combat the infection. Dr. Ruth Linfield, State Epidemiologist and Medical Director of the Minnesota Department of Health, said that people in close contact with infected people have been vaccinated, but state officials are still preparing for vaccination programs. Said not. “We still want to focus on high-risk contacts,” she said. According to Linfield, state officials are collecting more information and vaccines for people at the highest risk of infection. Public health officials believe that cases of monkeypox in Minnesota are currently underestimated because many people are not familiar with what monkeypox looks like or are confused with other issues. I am. Linfield said that if you have a rash, you should be tested to avoid touching or having sex with someone who has a rash. Monkeypox was first identified in the monkey colonies used in the study in 1958, but the virus is thought to spread through the rodents. It was first discovered in humans in 1970.

