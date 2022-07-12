Pig organ transplants get closer in tests on the dead





Comment on this story comment Researchers in New York transplanted pig hearts into two brain-dead people last month. This is the latest in a series of developments in a long quest to save lives in animal organs. The experiment, announced on Tuesday, took place earlier this year after a historic but unsuccessful attempt to use a pig’s heart to save a dying Maryland man. In the lesson: Practice with the deceased is important. “We learned a lot from the first, so the second one is much better,” said Dr. Nader Moazami, who headed the operation of NYU Langone Health. When the pig’s heart begins to beat in the human body, “you are standing there in awe.” This time, Moazami’s team mimicked the way heart transplants are done on a daily basis. Once last month and last week, researchers went to a facility to house genetically modified pigs, removed the necessary hearts, placed them on ice, and returned to New York hundreds of miles away. They used a special new method to check for anxious animal viruses before sewing the heart to the chest of each deceased recipient. A Vietnam veteran from Pennsylvania with a long history of heart disease, a woman in New York lives. Then, before the doctor cut off the life support system, a vigorous examination (including frequent biopsies of the organs) was performed for three days more than the living patient could tolerate. Already, the Food and Drug Administration is considering whether to allow a small number of Americans in need of new organs to apply for rigorous research on the heart or kidneys of pigs. NYU Langone is one of three transplant centers planning trials, and a meeting with the FDA is planned for August to discuss requirements. Examinations at the deceased may help fine-tune how the first livelihood trial is designed, says Dr. David Klassen, United Network for Organ Sharing, which oversees the national transplant system. Said. “They serve as an important kind of foothold,” Klassen said. He then wonders if researchers might consider tracking organs for a week or so of donations instead of just three days. Animal-to-human transplants, which scientists call xenografts, have been unsuccessful for decades because people’s immune systems attacked foreign tissues almost instantly. Today, pigs are genetically modified, making their organs more human. There is growing hope that one day it may help fill in the shortage of donated organs. More than 100,000 people are on the national waiting list for transplants, most of them with kidney disease, and thousands die each year before their turn comes. The most ambitious attempt to date took place in January when a doctor at the University of Maryland Medical Center transplanted the heart of a dying 57-year-old pig. David Bennett survived for two months, indicating that xenotransplantation was at least possible. However, initial testing did not reveal that the organs contained an animal virus. It is not yet known what caused Bennett’s new heart to fail and whether the virus played a role, Maryland researchers recently reported in the New England Journal of Medicine. A few months ago, the NYU team and researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham were separately testing kidney transplants for deceased pigs who donated their bodies for science. NYU’s recent cardiac experiments add to the evidence as the FDA determines whether to allow formal studies of living patients. However, Dr. Robert Montgomery of NYU Langone, a kidney transplant surgeon who received his own heart transplant, said that continuing careful experiments with the deceased is the best way “in a situation where human life is not at risk.” Said it was important to find out. “This is not a one-time situation. It will take years to learn what is important and what is not important for this to work,” to volunteer for a pig kidney transplant. Montgomery, who has a list of about 50 people who desperately called, said. The FDA has not notified how quickly it will decide whether to allow such research. At a recent two-day public meeting, the authorities’ scientific adviser said it was time to try, despite a long list of questions. Several biotech companies, including Revivicor, which supplied NYU’s organs, are pursuing different options, so it includes how best to fix pigs. It is not even clear which organ should be tried first in a clinical trial. If the pig’s kidneys fail, the patient can survive dialysis at any time. Still, some of the FDA’s advisors said it might be better to start from the bottom of my heart. Experiments with the kidneys of dead human pigs have shown that organs produce urine. However, it is not yet known whether pig kidneys do another important task, drug processing, just like human kidneys. The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Science Education Department of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.

