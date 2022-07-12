Connect with us

The SII qHPV vaccine for cervical cancer will be launched later this year with DGCI approval.

6 mins ago

New Delhi : Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women aged 15-44 years with the highest mortality rate in India. At that time, on Tuesday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) marketed the Serum Institute of India (SII) to produce India’s first indigenous-developed 4-valent human papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) for cervical cancer. I gave approval.

A revolutionary step in India’s demographics Cervical cancer. DCGI approval will take place on June 15th after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on CDSCO’s Covid-19 recommends the same.

Adar Ponawalla, CEO and owner of the Serum Institute of India, later announced on Twitter that “the first affordable and affordable Indian HPV vaccine to treat cervical cancer in women will be available. I’m looking forward to it. It will be released later this year. Thanks to #DCGI @ MoHFW_INDIA for the approval today. “

The government advisory board NTAGI recently approved qHPV after reviewing clinical trial data for the vaccine.

SII Government and Regulatory Director Office work Prakash Kumar Singh On June 8, after completing Phase 2/3 clinical trials with the support of the Biotechnology Division, we applied for market approval of the qHPV vaccine to the Drugs Controller General of India.

In application to DCGI, Singh stated that the qHPV vaccine CERVAVAC showed a strong antibody response to all target HPV types, almost 1,000 times higher than baseline, for all doses and age groups. I learned that.

In the application, Shin stated that not only are many women diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, but there are few other cancers and the mortality rate is very high.

“It is also worth noting that now our country is completely dependent on foreign manufacturers for HPV vaccines, in line with the philosophy of our group and our CEO, Adar. Under the leadership of Dr. C Poonawalla, it has always been our effort to make it available. We provide high quality “Made in India” vaccines at an affordable price for people in our country and around the world. ” Said Shin in the application.

The application is Women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and several other types of cancer each year The mortality rate is very high. Each year, 122,844 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 67,477 die of cervical cancer.

