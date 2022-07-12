Pig heart to brain dead people

NYU Langone Health doctors have successfully transplanted a pig’s heart into two newly deceased people and have taken a new step towards being able to transplant pig’s organs.

Brain-dead patients can be used to collect information that is not safely collected about living people and to provide physicians with the opportunity to practice before transplanting genetically edited pig organs into living people. increase. The dead patient used in the procedure was declared brain dead and their family donated their bodies to the study.

Dr. Robert Montgomery, a transplant surgeon at NYU Langone, said on Tuesday morning, “The focus of those who have recently died is to learn, study, measure and actually do what’s happening with this brand new incredible technique. I’m trying to figure it out. ” Press conference. “We can examine tissue and blood samples very intensively and analyze much more deeply what is happening.”

More than 100,000 people are on the organ transplant list and want to make the kidney, heart, liver, or lungs available to someone else’s tragedy. Pig parts provide a possible alternative. Bioethicists generally support the idea of ​​xenotransplantation, but animal rights activists say they are not needed if more people are organ donors.

“It’s unbelievable to see a pig’s heart beating in the human chest,” said heart transplant recipients who couldn’t live long enough to receive a transplant. Said Montgomery, who wants to help. “Witnessing it in my life is a great privilege for me.”

The A man who received a pig’s heartIn Maryland earlier this year, I lived for only 2 months after the transplant.. It’s not entirely clear why he died, but the NYU Langone team sought to avoid some of the ways the University of Maryland procedures differed from traditional human-to-human transplants.

The NYU Langone team, for example, did not use new immunosuppressive drugs or put the heart in a special perfusion box during transport. This has been shown to be necessary for the organ to function properly in animal-to-animal transplants, but it may not be necessary. Among the people.

The team also extensively checked for a pig version of the virus called cytomegalovirus. Found in the heart of a man treated at the University of Maryland.. The pig had been tested for CMV prior to transplantation, but NYU used two more sensitive tests to ensure that the pig used was not infected.

The pig heart is similar to the human heart, but NYU-Langone transplant surgeon Nader Moazami said he found some significant differences when he made his first transplant. He said the 160-pound pig heart was smaller than the heart normally used by 220-pound men, and the size and length of blood vessels were different from those found in nearly 1,000 humans. The human transplant he made.

“It’s not outside the scope of our skill set, but it has made it possible for us to learn what we need to do and look for technically perfect operations,” says Moazami. I did.

In the second surgery, a 130-pound woman knew what to expect in terms of heart size and various blood vessel lengths.

He and his team were able to perform the second transplant 50 minutes faster than the first transplant in 3 hours and 40 minutes. He thinks the procedure can be shortened by another 20 minutes. The shorter the heart spends outside the body, the less likely it is to be damaged by a lack of blood supply.

Pig hearts were left in donors for 72 hours each to look for signs of early immune rejection and to confirm that the heart was functioning properly. In both cases, Moazami said that heart function was “perfectly normal and excellent.”

NYU Langone has permission to do another heart transplant for a newly deceased person. Moazami’s goal is “to ensure that you learn as much as you can before doing it in the clinical setting.” Now he said, “Most of what is known is non-human.”

Because he chose to transport the heart on ice just like the human heart, rather than using a special perfusion box that was shown to be necessary to fill the heart with fluid prior to transplantation. To Hihi, he said he was initially skeptical that the procedure would go very smoothly.

“I want to do what I always do,” he said, but worried that he might be too stubborn before surgery. “It was quite a moment when my heart started beating and my blood pressure looked high.”

Montgomery has already performed two new kidney transplants from pigs, the third with the possibility that the kidneys will be left in the patient for more than 3 days.

The NYU Langone team, like a few other teams across the country, is working towards clinical trials of pig organ transplants into living people. But the team intends to collect more information at first, Montgomery said. “We would like to provide as much information as possible to participate in the Phase 1 exam.”

Researchers have spent decades thinking about genetically editing pigs to avoid immediate rejection when an organ is placed in a person.

The pigs used in NYU Langone edit genes 10 times, with four so-called knockouts that remove genes that can lead to rejection and abnormal growth, and six that improve animal-human compatibility. Equipped with knock-in.

Lawrence “Larry” Kelly, 72, of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, one of the heart’s recipients, had a heart attack while driving alone in the New York countryside. His brain was clearly deprived of oxygen for a long time.

Kelly, who served in the US Navy in Vietnam, was a welder with a history of heart disease and two open heart surgeries.

“He had a lifelong problem. If he could help a lot of people through this study, he would be proud to be able to participate in it,” said his longtime companion, Alice Michael. He said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I didn’t even have to think about the decision to (donate),” she said. “I had to do it because he wanted to do it.”

