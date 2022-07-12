JAMA Survey: Significantly Reduced Adverse Events in U.S. Hospitals





The largest medical record-based study to date on adverse events suffered by inpatients in the United States. JAMAReports a significant reduction in the incidence of adverse events over the last decade. The findings are promising for both patient safety and the effectiveness of hospital patient safety initiatives. The study examined anonymized medical records of 244,542 patients across 3,156 US hospitals over a 10-year period. Researchers are Medicare Patient Safety Monitoring, a monitoring system managed by the Medical Research Quality Agency (AHRQ) designed to assess 21 in-hospital adverse events in patients with major conditions of acute myocardial infarction (heart attack). I used the system (MPSMS). , Heart failure, pneumonia, major surgical procedures, and all other conditions. Relative risk was tailored to the patient’s age, gender, race, specific comorbidity, and the characteristics of each hospital. Researchers report a significant reduction in the incidence of adverse events between 2010 and 2019 in patients hospitalized for acute myocardial infarction, heart failure, pneumonia, and major surgical procedures. Some of the captured adverse events included drug adverse events, nosocomial infections, procedural complications, pressure ulcers and falls. “Our study is the largest and most comprehensive assessment of adverse events in patients admitted to the United States based on a detailed analysis of medical records, as opposed to potentially misleading billing data.” Said the co-author. Dr. Mark Meterski, Professor of medicine UConn School of Medicine Head of Respiratory, Paramedic, Sleep Medicine UConn Health.. “In the decade we investigated, patient safety has improved in US hospitals. Our data rewards major safety improvement efforts made by our country and our hospitals. It shows that it looks like it is. “ Researchers assessed in-hospital trends in the number of adverse events per 1,000 hospitalizations. For example, the number of adverse events in patients who experienced a heart attack decreased significantly over a 10-year period from 218 in 2010 to 139 per 1,000 discharges in 2019. In patients with heart failure, adverse events decreased from 168 to 116. Patients with pneumonia from 195 to 119; the major surgical patients were 204 to 130. However, no changes were observed in the number of adverse events during the same period in patients with other conditions. However, when considering other factors such as comorbidity and patient age, there was also a decrease in the first four groups and this fifth group. Interestingly, researchers observed a significant improvement in the rate of adverse events in older patients than in younger patients, with clear differences in risk based on race, ethnicity, gender, or region of care for US patients. Was almost nonexistent. Similar declines were seen in all groups. However, patients who experienced adverse events throughout the study period had significantly higher mortality and longer stays than those who did not experience adverse events. This study was funded by AHRQ and the Medicare and Medicaid Service Center (CMS). At AHRQ, the collaborative research was led by Noel Eldridge, the lead author of the treatise. UConn’s Metersky is a clinical leader in MPSMS and co-author of researchers at Yale University, CMS, the Federal ONC, and Harvard University.

