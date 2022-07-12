The first case was reported.What you need to know

According to the state public health service, the monkeypox virus (MPX) has arrived in Delaware.

State officials announced on Tuesday that a 41-year-old New Castle County man had tested positive for MPX in the test results he received this week. According to a DPH news release, this positive case is likely until the test is confirmed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A Delaware man did not report travel or exposure to anyone known to have MPX, but was likely exposed to the virus after close contact with an individual in early July. Said DPH. The man is self-quarantine and DPH is working with him to identify possible close contacts.

The DPH is also working with the CDC to confirm this individual’s treatment policy.

“The Delaware Public Health Service is preparing to respond to the MPX incident,” said Dr. Rick Hong, Interim Director of DPH. “We are working to identify the first case in the state, so we encourage Delaware people to be aware that they are in close contact with people with symptoms such as rashes and the flu. We will carefully monitor the situation. “

According to CDC data, the first case of human monkey pox virus infection in Maryland was reported in mid-June, and there are currently 22 cases in the state. The data show that New Jersey reported 11 cases and Pennsylvania was infected with 27 people.

As of Tuesday, more than 860 people have tested positive for monkeypox virus in the United States, but no deaths have been reported in the United States, according to the CDC. Viruses are rarely deadly.

What is monkeypox?

DPH states that MPX is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.

The virus can make you sick and cause a rash that looks like acne or blisters, often with an early flu-like illness. People can get the virus from animals, humans, or substances contaminated with the virus. The virus enters the body through broken skin (even if it is not visible), the respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes of the eyes, nose, and mouth.

According to public health authorities, the overall risk of MPX is low and is generally due to close contact. Nevertheless, the virus can spread in the following ways:

Infectious rash, scab, or direct contact with body fluids

Respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact such as kissing, hugging, gender, etc.

Touch items that have previously come into contact with an infectious rash or body fluids (such as clothing or linen)

Pregnant people can spread the virus to the fetus through the placenta

It is also possible to obtain MPXs from infected animals by being scratched or bitten by animals, preparing or eating meat, or using products from infected animals.

The incubation period (or time from infection to symptoms) of the disease is usually 7 to 14 days, but can last as long as 21 days. People usually get sick for two to four weeks, and the illness is rarely fatal.

People who are asymptomatic cannot spread the virus to others.

What are the signs and symptoms?

Public health officials said the symptoms of MPX are similar to those of smallpox but mild. Symptoms usually begin within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus.

Most people infected with MPX develop a rash, and some develop flu-like symptoms in advance. Symptoms like the flu include fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain, sore throat, cough, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and tiredness.

If someone has flu-like symptoms, they usually develop a rash after 1 to 4 days.

If you suspect that you are experiencing MPX-related symptoms, DPH advises you to do the following immediately:

Contact their healthcare provider and state their concerns

Self-isolate until all lesions have disappeared, the scab has fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.

Avoid getting intimate with others

Create a list of intimate and intimate contacts for the last 21 days

Is there a cure for monkeypox?

There is no specific cure for monkeypox virus infection, DPH said in a news release. Instead, smallpox vaccines, antivirals, and vaccinia immunoglobulin (VIG) can be used.

The CDC recommends the following vaccinations for people who have been diagnosed with or have been exposed to MPX, and who are at high risk of being exposed to the virus:

A person identified as someone’s contact in MPX

Those who know that one of their sexual partners has been diagnosed with MPX in the last two weeks

People who have had multiple sexual partners in the last two weeks in areas where MPX is known

Those who have jobs that may be exposed to MPX, such as laboratories, some health care workers, and public health workers.

How to prevent MPX infection

The Delaware Public Health Authority has the following recommendations to avoid infection:

Avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people with rashes such as MPX.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of people using MPX.

Do not kiss, hug, hug, or have sex with anyone using MPX.

Do not share tableware or cups with anyone who has an MPX.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels or clothing of anyone using MPX.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

For more information, please visit: https://dhss.delaware.gov/dph/epi/emerginginfectiousdiseases.html Alternatively, call the DPH Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Department at 24/7 emergency contact number (888-295-5156).

