According to the CDC, over-prescribing antibiotics during the pandemic epidemic contributed to the infection and death of superbugs.





Comment on this story comment The coronavirus pandemic caused a surge in superbug infections and deaths in US hospitals, Serious public health challenges In modern medicine New analysis Released on Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, infections and mortality of several serious pathogens increased by about 15% overall from 2019, according to the report. Infections with particularly dangerous drug-resistant bacteria that cause bloodstream and urinary tract infections surged 78% over the past year. The report analyzed antimicrobial resistance in the United States, with a particular focus on superbug infections that began in hospitals. Public health efforts have reduced these resistant infections in hospitals by nearly 30% But in 2020, the pandemic pushed hospitals, health departments, and communities “near the limits,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky wrote in a report. The sick patient overwhelmed the hospital. They needed to use medical devices such as catheters and ventilators more often and longer. Devices that destroy the skin, the body’s natural protective barrier, increase the risk of infection. Clinicians unfamiliar with the new covid-19 disease have relied heavily on antibiotics as the first choice for treating patients with fever and shortness of breath, which are symptoms of viral disease. From March 2020 to October 2020, nearly 80% of patients admitted with covid-19 received antibiotics, the report said. These life-saving medicines work against bacteria, not against viruses. High levels of antibiotic prescriptions may put patients at risk of side effects and allow the development and spread of drug resistance. In addition, the hospital faced a serious shortage of staff and personal protective equipment. Especially high quality N95 mask Provides the best protection. In some places, hospital staff used parts purchased from home depots and craft stores to create protective face shields for workers. The overwhelming staff struggled to follow infection prevention and control protocols, the report said. Many personnel have been separated from infection control to care for patients with covid-19. It has created a kind of double pain: less staff to prevent infections that treat more patients at risk. “Not only has it had a devastating effect on millions of people infected with Covid and millions of people who died in Covid, but the Covid pandemic has serious and widespread consequences for the safety of U.S. patients. It did, “said Arjun Srinivasan. , Chief Executive Officer of the CDC leading government agencies’ preventive efforts to manage super bugs. “One of the knock-on effects of covid is these antibiotic-resistant infections. These infections are very difficult to treat, sometimes untreatable, and have a very high mortality rate.” Some patients have recovered from their covid-19 illness, he said, only facing “horrible consequences”: dying from drug-resistant infections. By 2020, the report found that more than 29,400 people died of antibiotic-resistant infections that are generally associated with health care. Nearly 40% of these were infected during hospitalization.The remaining infections occurred outside hospitals, including nursing homes and other hospitals. Community medical facility. Due to limited data, the CDC does not know how many people who died from the Super Bug infection had covid-19. CDC Estimate More than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur each year in the United States, resulting in more than 35,000 deaths. The total number of deaths in 2020 from these resistant infections could be much higher. Due to the pandemic, monitoring and data reporting has been reduced. Antibacterial resistance arises because bacteria are constantly evolving to dodge the drugs used to kill them. As they mutate, some bacteria develop and develop resistance in the process of repelling various antibiotics. More antibiotics are used in health care, AgricultureThe effect is reduced. Antibiotic resistance is especially fatal to patients in hospitals and nursing homes, as well as patients with weakened immune systems. However, these difficult-to-treat infections threaten people who are currently undergoing common modern surgery and treatments such as knee replacement, organ transplantation, and cancer treatment. Young and healthy people Methicillin resistance Staphylococcus aureusOr MRSA, Skin infection. Women can get a urinary tract infection from another bad bug, the ESBL-producing Enterobacteriaceae. This gut bacterium can no longer be treated with primary oral medications and requires intravenous administration of antibiotics. Nosocomial infections increased in the first year of the pandemic in three of the five resistant strains and fungi that pose the greatest threat to human health. The biggest jump was carbapenem resistance AcinetobacterBacteria that cause pneumonia, wounds, blood flow, and urinary tract infections. Often found in patients in the intensive care unit. Nosocomial infections caused by carbapenem-resistant bacteria in 2020 Acinetobacter Reportedly, it surged 78%, killing 7,500 and killing 700. Fatal nosocomial infections also increased by 60% Super bug yeast Called White ears Nosocomial infections of carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) increased by 35%. “Nightmare bacteria.” CRE is a large group of bacteria that is a major concern for patients requiring catheters and other devices, long-term administration of some antibiotics, or long-term hospitalization. Superbug is resistant to all or almost all antibiotics and kills up to half of patients with bloodstream infections, Transfer those antibiotic resistances to other related bacteria, It can make other bacteria incurable. The CDC had previously classified its tolls 18 pathogens It takes on humans and ranks each threat as “urgent,” “serious,” and “concerned.” However, the agency does not have data on nine of these bacteria, including many that have spread outside the hospital. They include drug resistance gonorrhea and drug resistance of sexually transmitted diseases Streptococcus pneumoniaeThe main cause of bacterial pneumonia and meningitis. Of the approximately 6,000 hospitals in the United States, approximately 2,400 hospitals voluntarily provide monthly data on antibiotic use. CDC, Srinivasan said; About 1,100 of them also provide data on resistant bugs. “We don’t have the data because our surveillance system couldn’t even function to provide us with that information during the pandemic,” Srinivasan said. “It should surprise people as much as the elevated pathogens. It’s just as alarming when you don’t know.”

