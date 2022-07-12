Health
Studies identify children with cancer who are at risk of developing a fatal infection
New research published in Clinical and translational immunology Identified childhood cancer patients at the highest risk of developing life-threatening infections. This is an important step towards the development of early diagnostic tests.
Currently, there are no clinical trials to determine which children are likely to develop a severe infection during febrile neutropenia (FN). Chemotherapy patient— From low-risk people.
This WEHI-led study can prevent thousands of low-risk cancer patients around the world from receiving unnecessary treatment and interfering with chemotherapy.
Children who receive chemotherapy have a weakened immune system and are at increased risk of potentially life-threatening infections.
Any Cancer patients Patients currently admitted to the hospital with FN will be given an immediate intravenous antibiotic to prevent possible infectious complications.
Less than a quarter of FN cases can be life-threatening, but there is currently no way to determine which patients fall into this category.
The collaboration of WEHI, Royal Children’s Hospital, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, and Peter McCallum Cancer Center has unveiled the first immune signature that can be used to develop new tests that can distinguish between low and severe FN episodes.
A study led by WEHI Professor Marc Pellegrini and Dr. Marcel Dorflinger Clinical and translational immunology..
Improved intervention
Febrile neutropenia is a major cause of discontinuation of treatment and unplanned hospitalization for childhood cancer patients. It occurs when a patient has a fever when there are few neutrophils (a type of white blood cell).
About 50% of children treated with chemotherapy develop at least one FN episode. Only a small proportion of patients with FN have life-threatening infections, but all cases are treated as emergency care.
Dr. Marcel Doorflinger with FN Antibiotic resistance It is a serious problem during cancer treatment.
“Every time antibiotic treatment is given unnecessarily, it exacerbates both of these problems,” said Dr. Doerflinger.
Researchers have found that by helping clinicians optimize the use of treatments for children at highest risk of serious complications, their findings ensure that children receive unnecessary antibiotics. I hope I can prevent it.
“Febrile neutropenia is a serious concern for immunosuppressed patients of all ages, but there are several FDA-approved trials for adults that may prevent them from receiving this treatment for no good reason. There is, “said Dr. Doerflinger.
“Such tests have not yet been translated into children, but our findings fill this critical gap so that the quality of life of children with cancer is not compromised. Helps. “
Breakthrough discovery
This is the world’s first study analyzed using state-of-the-art gene sequencing tools. Immune response During an FN episode of a childhood cancer patient.
Leveraging WEHI’s next-generation sequencing technology and the skills of the institute’s bioinformatics team, researchers can compare blood cell transcription profiles from children with cancer and FN to distinguish between mild and severe FN infections. We were able to identify 24 genes that could be used.
Professor Mark Peregrini said it was the first time the research team was able to perform this type of analysis.
“Our breakthrough data show that only patients with these specific immune signs should be treated as emergency care for FN,” said Professor Pellegrini.
The major differences in immune profiles between benign FN episodes and cases of severe infections have been identified as cell death processes, specific inflammatory responses, and metabolic processes of immune cells.
“This project was set up to find potential biomarkers that can be tested as soon as a child with cancer and FN is hospitalized,” said Professor Peregrini. “This allows the clinician to be patient infection Severity, and most importantly, customization of treatment.
“Our findings are an important step in developing this important tool that can save thousands of people. child From unnecessary treatment all over the world. ”
Gabrielle M Haeusler et al, Blood Transcript Mix, identifies immune signs that indicate infectious complications in pediatric cancer patients with febrile neutropenia. Clinical and translational immunology (2022). DOI: 10.1002 / cti2.1383
Provided by
Walter and Eliza Hall Medical Research Institute
Quote: The study identifies children with cancer who are at risk of developing a fatal infection (July 12, 2022).
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.
