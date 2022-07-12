Machine learning model for predicting immunotherapy response in cancer patients





Credit: POSTECH

Immunotherapy is a new cancer treatment that activates the body’s immune system to fight cancer cells without the use of chemotherapy or radiation therapy. It uses the body’s immune system to attack only cancer cells, so it has fewer side effects than traditional anticancer drugs. In addition, because it leverages the memory and adaptability of the immune system, patients who benefit from the therapeutic effect can experience sustained anti-cancer effects. Recently developed immune checkpoint inhibitors have significantly improved survival in cancer patients. But the problem with cancer immunotherapy is Cancer patients Benefiting from its therapeutic effect, current diagnostic techniques do not accurately predict the patient’s response to treatment. Under these circumstances, a research team led by Professor Sanguk Kim of POSTECH (Department of Life Science) has improved the accuracy of predicting patient response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) using network-based machine learning. , Is attracting attention. The research team has three different cancers (melanoma, stomach cancer, And bladder cancer) and transcriptome data of the patient’s cancer tissue. By using network-based biomarkers, the team has succeeded in developing artificial intelligence that can predict the response to anticancer treatment. The team further demonstrated that the newly discovered biomarker-based therapeutic response predictions are superior to those based on traditional anti-cancer therapeutic biomarkers, including immunotherapeutic targets and tumor microenvironmental markers. In their previous research, the research team developed Machine learning This may predict drug response to chemotherapy in patients with gastric or bladder cancer.This study shows that artificial intelligence The use of gene-gene interactions in biological networks can successfully predict a patient’s response to immunotherapy in multiple types of cancer, not just chemotherapy. This study helps detect patients who respond proactively to immunotherapy and develop treatment plans. The result is precision medicine customized to benefit more patients from cancer treatment.The study was recently published Nature Communications.. Researchers develop models to predict therapeutic response to gastric cancer For more information:

JungHo Kong et al, a network-based machine learning approach to predicting immunotherapy responses in cancer patients, Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038 / s41467-022-31535-6

