Candidate Nipa Vaccine Gains US NIH Pandemic Countermeasure Support — Precision Vaccination





(Precision vaccination) The National Institute of Allergic Infectious Diseases (NIAID) announced yesterday that it has begun a phase I clinical trial evaluating a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine in clinical trials to prevent Nipah virus infection. The mRNA-1215 vaccine candidate was manufactured by Moderna, Inc. and developed in collaboration with the NIAID Vaccine Research Center. mRNA-1215 will be tested in dose-escalation clinical trials in 40 healthy adults in Maryland to evaluate its safety, tolerability, and ability to generate an immune response. This study is essential because the US FDA has not issued approval for Nipa treatment or vaccine as of July 12, 2022. The first known outbreak of Nipa occurred in Malaysia and Singapore in 1998, resulting in 265 human cases and 105 deaths, causing significant financial damage to the pig industry there. Since 1999, outbreaks have occurred annually in Asia, mainly Bangladesh and India. Nipah virus infection is a zoonotic disease that means it spreads between animals and humans. Fruit bats are the natural host of the virus, but human-to-human transmission can occur. The virus can cause mild to severe illnesses that can lead to encephalitis, coma, or death. An estimated 40% to 75% of people infected with Nipah virus die. “Nipah virus poses a significant pandemic threat because it mutates relatively easily, causing disease in a wide range of mammals, transmitting from person to person, and killing the majority of infected people,” NIAID said. Commented by Anthony S. Fauci, the director of. MD, related press releases. “The need for a prophylactic Nipah virus vaccine is important.” NIAID’s Pandemic Countermeasure Plan was announced in 2022 and established a framework for studying potential pandemic viruses and prioritizing the study of prototype pathogens such as Nipah virus. This is the first clinical trial using a prototype pathogen approach since the publication of the plan. Study participants will be assessed by clinical observation and blood sampling at designated times during the study. In addition, clinical trial staff will follow up for 52 weeks after the final vaccination. “The partnership with NIAID to advance the Nipah virus mRNA-1215 will advance my portfolio of 15 vaccine programs by 2025, targeting emerging or neglected infections that threaten global health. It reflects our commitment. “ “Since Nipah virus is a deadly pathogen for which there is currently no vaccine or cure, Moderna hopes to thwart the potential pandemic of the virus that protects the health of global citizens, and this partnership with mRNA expertise. I am eager to bring it to you. ” In a press release issued July 12, 2022, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. Another Nipah virus vaccine candidate is currently in clinical research. PHV02 Is a candidate for an attenuated raw recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus (rVSV) vector vaccine that expresses Nipah virus (Bangladesh strain) and Ebola virus glycoprotein. The rVSV-Nipa vaccine was developed by Dr. Heinz Feldmann’s laboratory within NIAID and is licensed as a public health vaccine (PHV). PHVs have been working with the Infectious Disease Control Innovation Coalition to develop Nipa vaccine candidates with prizes of up to US $ 43.6 million promoting activities through Phase 2 clinical trials. NIAID conducts research at NIH in Bethesda, Maryland to study the causes of infectious and immune-inflammatory diseases and to develop better means for preventing, diagnosing, and treating these diseases. And support. Precision Vaccinations Publish fact-checked, research-based vaccine news curated for mobile readers.

