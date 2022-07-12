Alcohol abuse related to drinking alone as a teenager or young adult

Drinking alone in adolescence and young adulthoodAlcohol problem Later years, especially for women, new studies were discovered.

Girls who drank alone were at a particularly high risk of developing symptoms of alcohol abuse, addiction, and addiction by the time they reached their mid-thirties.

“Most young people know that when they drink alcohol, they drink it with their friends at parties and in society, but there are quite a few who tell us that they are drinking alone.” Said Kasey Creswell, Principal Research Author and Associate Professor of Psychology at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, today.

“There are strong signs that drinking alone is annoying and predicts a problem … this uses alcohol as a way to deal with depression, depression and loneliness in these children. I think it’s because I’m doing it. “

Creswell pointed out that the strong warning signal existed even when researchers controlled other “strong risk factors” such as drinking, heavy drinking, and low socioeconomic status.

The “perfect storm” in question

the study, Published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence on MondayIs based on a survey of about 4,500 high school students from all over the United States about their drinking habits, including how often they drink alone.

He was then followed for 17 years until adulthood and shared more information about drinking at ages 23, 24, and even 35. In a previous survey, we asked participants if drinking caused problems. Alcohol use disorderAlcohol interferes with work and family life, or I want to stop drinking but I can’t.

About 25% of adolescents and 40% of young adults reported drinking alone.Data collection for this study stopped in 2019, but recent studies show that more people drink alone during a pandemic, and more. Increased depression and anxietySaid Creswell.

“It may create this perfect storm where people may be developing a problematic relationship with alcohol as a way to deal with those negative emotions,” she warned.

“Relationship with alcohol”

Researchers found that at age 35, the chances of experiencing symptoms of alcohol abuse were 35% higher in adolescents who drank alone and 60% in young adults who drank alone, compared to those who drank with others. I found it expensive.

Possibility of reporting terrible Symptoms of alcohol abuse at age 35 were 59% higher in adolescent lone drinkers and more than twice as high in young adult lone drinkers compared to social drinkers.

“These kids have a very worried and problematic relationship with alcohol early on, rather than using adaptive coping mechanisms such as socializing with friends, attending parties, and exercising. I think that’s why we anticipate future problems, “says Creswell.

Researchers later reported that the girl who reported drinking alone at the age of 18 was at particularly high risk of alcohol abuse and addiction. Previous studies have shown that young men are more likely to engage in drinking alone. “Therefore, when a young woman is doing that, something can go wrong can be a particularly strong signal,” Creswell said.

“Young women may be more dependent on alcohol to deal with negative emotions,” she added.

The survey results will accompany the increase in research points such as: Particular concerns about the effects of alcohol on women’s health..

Because women absorb and metabolize alcohol differently than men, alcohol stays in the woman’s body longer and increases the risk of liver disease, heart disease, and certain cancers. Dawn Sugarman, a research psychologist at McLean Hospital for alcohol, drugs and addiction, spoke earlier today in Belmont, Massachusetts.

When it comes to mental health, she added, women are already twice as likely to be depressed and anxious as men, and women are more likely to drink to deal with these negative emotions than men.

Evaluate the relationship with alcohol

Drinking alone in younger years seems to be a very dangerous sign of alcohol problems in later years, so simply asking young people if they are drinking alone will make people at risk. You can identify and get help early.

Creswell advised that parents should discuss with their teens why they are drinking alone. If you feel depressed or lonely, you can encourage them to talk to trusted family and friends, go out and exercise, and get counseling.

She added that young adults who drink alone must look honestly at their relationship with alcohol.

Here are some common questions to ask yourself:

I feel very much in possession of alcohol and don’t want to be robbed of it?

Can I take a week or a month off alcohol? If not, why?

Do your friends and loved ones say they are worried about my drinking?

“Drinking a glass of wine with a nice supper after work wouldn’t be a problem,” Cresswell said.

“We really think the mechanism here is to use alcohol to improve our mood … () We rely on alcohol as a way to improve our mood.”