Genetically modified pig hearts transplanted to deceased recipients, researchers say





procedure Is the first of its kind and represents the progress of efforts to modify the organs of non-human animals to determine their successful use in humans in need of transplantation.

A 72-year-old recipe, Lawrence Kelly, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to brain death. His family donated his body for a study aimed at investigating how well a modified pig heart works in a dead human body.

After Kelly was transplanted in June, the research team repeated the same procedure with another deceased recipient, 64-year-old Alba Capuano, in New York City in early July.

Dr. Robert Montgomery, director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute, said this procedure would allow a more detailed study of how well the recipient’s body can tolerate the pig’s heart. “We can monitor more often, really understand biology and fill in all the unknowns,” he said. He added that their work was unique because they tried to emulate the actual situation, for example, without the use of laboratory equipment or medicines. Researchers are working to publish further details of the study. “He left the hero.” Researchers are working to source genetically modified hearts for many factors, including regulating organ growth and reducing the likelihood that the recipient’s immune system will reject the heart. I went out. Dr. Nader Moazami, director of heart transplant surgery at NYU Langone Health, said the flight would allow the team to recreate a typical heart transplant condition. “It was about an hour and 15 minutes by plane from New York, which is typical of the distance we take the heart for a clinical transplant,” said Moazami, who made the transplant. The heart went to Kelly, a Navy veteran who was declared brain dead after a car accident. Kelly’s fiancé, Alice Michael, approved his body donation for her research. “They were going to take his liver, and they couldn’t find a recipient, and New York University called me about this study, and I wanted him to do it. I automatically said yes because I was wondering. Help people, “she said. “When they asked me, I didn’t have to think about it twice. I knew it was a groundbreaking study, so I automatically said yes. But in the long run, he may be able to help many people. “He was the hero of my life, and he left the hero,” Michael said. After the transplant, researchers conducted a three-day test to monitor how well the heart was accepted. The recipient’s body survived using machines that included ventilation. “No signs of early rejection were observed, and the heart functioned normally with standard post-transplant dosing without additional mechanical support,” the medical center said. news release .. In addition, researchers show no signs of infection with porcine cytomegalovirus (pCMV), which experts are concerned about, which could be an obstacle to the use of porcine organs in human recipients. Said. A new way for transplant research Moazami said it’s a new way to test how well an organ transplant works with the body donation of a deceased person. The first use of this technique for research took place in September when a team of NYU Langone, led by Montgomery, transplanted a kidney into a human who died from a genetically modified pig. Although the study represents a step forward, Moazami said there is still work to be done before such procedures become widely available outside the research environment. “There is still a long way to go from here to clinical transplantation to support patients in the long run,” he said. “There are still many questions that need to be answered.” One of the key limitations was the length of the study, he said. Organs and recipients were evaluated only 72 hours after transplantation. In addition, there can be significant differences in how a dead human body reacts to a procedure compared to a living human. More research will be needed to determine how transplant recipients will work in the long run. “In 72 hours, I thought I could learn everything I could learn if I extended this a little more,” Moazami said, with a short time frame limiting the cost of the study and the recipient’s body in his family. Will be returned soon. “We considered 72 hours to be a reasonable period for short-term studies to understand everything we needed, that is, 3 days vs. 5 days vs. 7 days, there is no difference. Does it make a difference between 3 days and 1 month? Yes, of course, but at this stage it was very difficult to achieve. “ Transplanting animal organs into humans, such as whether the benefits of using a modified porcine heart outweigh the risks faced by patients when waiting for human organs to become available instead. , Also raises a series of other ethical issues. Personal connections and new frontiers For Montgomery, research has a personal side. He is a recipient of human heart transplants, and the difficulty of securing a transplant is part of his job motivation, he said. “During my illness, it became clear that this paradigm wasn’t working. It’s a failed paradigm, with an alternative source of organs where someone doesn’t have to die in order for someone else to die. We need some renewable resources. We are alive. “ “My whole illness was to inform me about the reality and change my mindset. It’s not that it’s not important to keep doing what we’re doing, but it’s going in a completely different direction. Must move. “” Generally, the demand for organ transplants Far beyond the supply of donor organs available in the United States .. As of July 7, 106,074 people are on the organ transplant waiting list and 3,442 people are on the heart waiting list. On average, 17 people die daily on the waiting list for organ transplants. Moazami suggested that transplantation from animals may one day be useful in a pediatric environment. There, patients may face even greater challenges in obtaining human organ transplants in time. Animal organs can be used as a “bridge” to gain time for more optimal human organs to become available. “Perhaps the best way to study this is to use it as a bridge to human transplants, so that any patient in need of an organ can get this heart. If it matches the recipient, we will replace it again, “Moazami said.

