The deployment of monkeypox vaccine reservations faced more problems





The city’s struggle with the deployment of the monkeypox vaccine to the New Yorker continued on Tuesday, and the website that schedules reservations for “overwhelming traffic” went down. The New York City Department of Health announced at 1:00 pm on Tuesday that more monkeypox vaccine reservations would be made, but within 30 minutes, the schedule website went down. The scheduling site is currently down due to the high level of traffic. We are aware of this issue and are working to restore it quickly. https://t.co/cxbo5dePtt — Nychealthy (@nycHealthy) July 12, 2022 In a statement later that day, the City Health Department said the site “delivered error messages to many people” due to “overwhelming traffic” as soon as the booking went online. Just before 4:25 pm on Tuesday, the department confirmed that all available appointments were booked and added, “I’ll advise the New Yorker if I have more appointments.” “This is further evidence of the very high demand and we will continue to work to make the vaccine available,” the city statement said in part. “We apologize for the inconvenience. As the supply of vaccines increases in the coming weeks, we are working to build a stable booking infrastructure to make more bookings,” the statement continued. The temporary interruption of the process on Tuesday arose because “technical problems” prevented many people from planning to be vaccinated last Wednesday. Some New Yorkers scheduled vaccines early in the day for what the department called glitches that made bookings available “prematurely.” “Website issues [Wednesday] It was caused by Medrite, the company that runs the Vax appointment page. It was an error on their page that caused the outage, “the city hall said in a statement Wednesday. The department later revealed that appointments made earlier in the day would be respected. Due to an unfortunate glitch, monkeypox vaccine reservations are prematurely available. rest assured. More appointments will be available this afternoon. Update here and on the website as it becomes available. — Nychealthy (@nycHealthy) July 6, 2022 The State Department of Health said on Tuesday that New York reported 238 cases of orthopoxvirus. This is what the State Health Department calls a “monkeypox likely” case because of the rarity and presentation of symptoms of all orthopoxviruses in the confirmed orthopoxviruses. The case is consistent with monkeypox. According to the State Health Department, 223 of these cases are in the city. According to the CDC, monkeypox is “rarely fatal,” but it can cause fever, headaches, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and malaise. According to the CDC, it can also cause “a rash that looks like acne or blisters that appear on other parts of the body such as the face, mouth, hands, feet, chest, genitals, and anus.” Cases of monkeypox are predominantly gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, but the Ministry of Health says that anyone can spread the virus through direct contact with rashes and sores. say.

