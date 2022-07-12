Health
Monkeypox in New Mexico and Southwest
New Mexico (KRQE) – Usually rare monkeypox continues to spread, New Mexico has just announced the state’s first possible incident. But our neighbor has caused an incident for some time. This is how the situation unfolds in nearby states.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), multiple cases have already been seen in all states bordering New Mexico. Among our direct neighbors, Texas currently has the highest number of cases, 26.
In Texas, some of the cases identified earlier this year are likely due to out-of-state travel, according to a Texas Health Department press release. This is likely, as the majority of cases occur in Europe, according to the CDC.But since June, Texas Reporting non-travel cases.. That is, monkeypox is widespread throughout Texas.
The story continues below
Interactive map: Monkeypox has appeared in many states throughout the US data. CDC..
Monkeypox is generally spread by close contact. According to the CDC, rashes, sores, and scabs are fairly common symptoms, and direct contact with them can spread the disease. The disease can also spread through contaminated items such as bedding. And, as the name suggests, animals can also spread the disease.
Arizona reports several cases. According to the CDC, there are at least nine cases in Colorado. The good news is that the disease is not so easy to spread, as you can see from the Colorado case.
The first two cases of Colorado Appeared in MayAccording to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Six cases occurred in June. And so far, only one has appeared in July.
In other states, there were larger outbreaks. California has reported 136 cases. According to the CDC, New York reports 153.
“Monkeypox is a very rare disease in the United States, and it’s important to keep in mind that monkeypox doesn’t spread easily among people,” said Dr. David R. Scrase, Deputy Minister of Health, New Mexico. Mentioned in the release. “Although the risk for most people remains low, anyone in close contact with a person with monkeypox is at risk of infection, which is a public health concern for all of us.”
It is important to note that anyone who is exposed can potentially develop symptoms. Globally, transmission rates are relatively high between homosexual and bisexual communities, According to the CDC.. However, be aware of symptoms such as a rash (which often looks like acne or acne), as anyone can get the disease. The CDC warns. For more information on the symptoms Found here..
If you have symptoms, you should avoid contact with others and call your healthcare provider for testing. If you do not have a doctor or health insurance, Appointment at the health center..
Vaccines help relieve symptoms. According to the CDC, the disease resembles smallpox, so drugs designed to treat smallpox may be effective against monkeypox.
This is not the first time monkeypox has come to the United States. In 2003, the shipment of small animals brought illness to Texas. The disease spreads through prairie dogs sold as pets, Infected nearly 50 people, According to the CDC. Its outbreak was stopped after the development of the test and the use of the smallpox vaccine.
Sources
2/ https://www.krqe.com/plus/data-reporting/what-you-need-to-know-about-monkeypox-in-states-near-new-mexico/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
