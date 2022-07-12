Develop more vaccines to combat antimicrobial-resistant “silent pandemics”: WHO





United Nations agency made its first release in history report About the vaccine pipeline currently under development with the aim of guiding further investment and research. Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites change over time and become unresponsive to the drug. This makes it difficult to treat infections and increases the risk of disease spread, severe illness, and death. Millions of deaths This “pandemic of silence” is a major public health concern and WHO Said.. Infection with resistant strains alone kills nearly 5 million people annually, with more than 1.2 million directly due to AMR. The report identifies 61 vaccine candidates, some of which are in the late stages of development, but most will soon be unavailable. Preventing infections using vaccination reduces the use of antibiotics, one of the main drivers of AMR, said Dr. Hanan Bulky, Deputy Director of Antimicrobial Resistance at WHO. Fair access However, of the top six bacterial pathogens that cause AMR death, only one is vaccinated (pneumococcal infection). “Affordable and equitable access to life-saving vaccines, such as those against Streptococcus pneumoniae, is urgently needed to save lives and mitigate the rise in AMR,” she said. WHO also seeks fair and global access to existing vaccines, including vaccines against four preferred bacterial pathogens, including pneumococcal infections, tuberculosis and typhoid fever. Learn from a pandemic “Lessons learned from a disruptive approach to enriching the pipeline and accelerating vaccine development. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Vaccine development and mRNA vaccines offer a unique opportunity to develop vaccines against bacteria, “said Dr. Haileyesus Getahun, Director of the Agency’s AMR Global Coordination Division. The report also highlights some of the challenges facing vaccine innovation and development, including pathogens associated with nosocomial infections. Issues include the difficulty of defining a target population among all inpatients in the hospital, the cost and complexity of vaccine efficacy trials, and the lack of precedent for vaccine regulation or policy against infection. increase. “Vaccine development is costly, scientifically difficult, often has a high failure rate, and for successful candidates, complex regulatory and manufacturing requirements require more time. Leverage the lessons of COVID vaccine development. And we need to speed up the search for vaccines to deal with AMR, “said Dr. Kate O’Brien, Director of Immunization, Vaccines and Biology at WHO.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/07/1122392 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

