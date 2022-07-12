“Not much time” to stop the effects of climate change on allergies and asthma



Source / Disclosure

sauce: Nado KC. Respiratory disorders: allergies and climate change. Announcement location: EAACI Hybrid Congress 2022; July 1-3, 2022. Prague (hybrid conference).

Disclosure: Nadeau reports an economic relationship with AlladaptImmunotherapeutics. In front of the brand; ClostraBio; Cour Pharmaceuticals; Eli Lily; Excelergy; Food Allergy Research and Education; IgGenix; ImmuneID; ITM; Latitude; National Institute of Allergic Infectious Diseases; National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences; National Institute of Cardiopulmonary Blood; Phi Laxis; Red Tree Ventures; Seed Health; and World Allergy Organization.





Climate change has had a major negative impact on allergies, asthma and other respiratory illnesses, according to presentations at the European Society of Allergology and the Clinical Immunology Hybrid Conference.

Still a clinician Can play a role in improving care Not only for patients, but also when changing public policy to combat the effects of climate change. Kari C. Nadeau, MD, PhD, Professor Nadisy of Stanford University’s Department of Medicine and Pediatrics said.







“We allergy and asthma professionals can be credible in this regard and can make that change,” said Nado, director of the Sean N. Parker Allergy and Asthma Research Center at Stanford University. “. “We need to be proactive.”

Some populations are more vulnerable to demographics, geography, biology, and the risk of climate change due to socio-political or socio-economic factors. Exposure routes may include extreme weather events, heat stress, air quality, water quality and quantity, and food security and safety. The quality of the health care system in which these people live is also important. All of these multiple exposures, according to Nado, need to be considered in developing and enforcing policies, providing personalized care.

C. Nado

“These low- and middle-income countries often have the most impact on climate change and health, but they have the lowest greenhouse gas production,” said Nadow.

Impact of climate change on health

Genetic factors may make people more susceptible to atopic diseases, but environmental factors can cause or exacerbate those risks, Nadow said. For example, she said climate change can affect the immune system of people born with defective skin barriers.

Already, Nado continued, Rapid increase in allergic diseases and asthmaCurrently, about 1 billion people are affected worldwide. She also said that atopic dermatitis and asthma are the most prevalent chronic illnesses among children and are significantly associated with childhood exposure.

“Climate change and global warming are causing new allergies and asthma, especially with air pollution,” she said. “And unchecked global warming will definitely exacerbate the respiratory allergies associated with asthma attacks and more airborne allergens.”

She said the prevalence of total serum IgE and specific serum IgE is increasing, and long-term exposure to contamination increases the risk of allergic sensitization. She also found that exposure to phthalates is associated with an increased prevalence of AD and allergic rhinitis.

Increased sIgE to grass and cat allergens associated with exposure to particulate matter of size 2.5 µm is associated with diesel exhaust pollution. The exacerbation of asthma increases with heat stress. Mold growth from rain and floods can increase allergies and asthma.

In 2016, an increase in thunderstorms in Australia resulted in asthma-related deaths. As these storms matured, the entire pollen grain was pushed into the clouds. Moisture in the clouds fragmented the pollen. Then a dry, cold spill carried these debris to the ground.

“Unfortunately the emergency room was full of people with hay fever,” Nado said. “Thunderstorms electrified pollen, further immersing pollen in the air, increasing the risk of pollen allergies and asthma, and unfortunately resulted in death.”

On the other hand, the increase in pollen numbers due to the increase in temperature and carbon dioxide that has already occurred in Europe is expected to worsen not only in Europe but all over the world.

Dust storms due to climate change droughts are increasing in Africa and elsewhere, and these storms found in Saudi Arabia are causing more asthma attacks, especially among children.

According to Nado, there were 3.3 million excess deaths from air pollution in 2019. In 2021, a total of 4 million excess deaths occurred.

“And if we don’t do anything about climate change, it will get worse,” she said.

Increased wildfires due to global warming and drought are major causes of air pollution, Nado continued. She explained that as their smoke circles the globe, everyone will be exposed to it, even if they live thousands of miles apart.

“We need to think about these contributions when designing research goals for intervention and implementation,” says Nado.

Answer to a question

According to Nado, the solution can be launched in the healthcare sector, which produces about 4% of the world’s greenhouse gases.

“We need to think about improving and reducing pollution in the medical setting, and decarbonizing health care,” she said.

Nadeau encouraged members of the healthcare sector to start with research and more actively launch projects that reduce the direct impact of environmental factors on the health of people in the community.

“So many patients will come and say,” Oh, my pollen is getting worse “every year. My allergies are getting worse, “she said. “So we investigated 17 years of data collection on pollen, and you can do the same in your country.”

In the last 17 years, the duration of tree pollen allergy has increased by 8 weeks and the duration of mold spore allergy has increased by 9 weeks, according to a Nado study.

“It really makes sense for the patient,” she said. “We need to anticipate it and manage it effectively.”

In the Central Valley of California, the community has installed air filters on school buses to reduce the amount of exhaust that children are inhaling. This project reduced asthma by 30%.

“These are the data we can use to help authorities change policy,” Nado said.

Another project in Finland added forest floors, cut grass, planters and peat blocks to a day care center in a city with little or no green space. Within 28 days, children at these centers had increased microbial flora diversity and enhanced immune regulation.

Clinicians can also work with patients to improve home filtration, provide personalized masks, and change their diet and exercise routines, Nado recommended.

According to Nado, resources are available for clinicians who want to do more, and there is widely available information on the Internet from organizations and journals such as WHO and EAACI. The Lancet When allergy..

She concluded that the need for action was urgent.

“We are now calling for urgent action. We don’t have time,” Nado said. “We need to strive to keep the Paris Agreement temperature at 1.5 degrees Celsius, which means we need to limit the rise in global temperatures, restore biodiversity and protect our health.”