Hospital safety was on the right track before COVID-19, AHRQ reports.

In the decade prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, harmful safety events in hospitals were reduced by more than 30%, according to a federal-sponsored study published at JAMA on Tuesday.

Safety and quality initiatives from the medical system will result in infection, medication, or surgery-related adverse events in patients hospitalized for acute myocardial infarction, heart failure, pneumonia, and major surgery between 2010 and 2019. The decrease has been reported by the Medical Research and Quality Agency.

“We have a reason to feel hope,” said David Rodrick, AHRQ Health Scientist Administrator, in a statement. “This study shows that efforts by front-line healthcare professionals, organizations, federal agencies, and the broader patient safety community are working. The entire community focuses on measurable objectives and evidence. We practice based on and engage with leaders. “

The obvious limitation of the findings is that they do not reflect the challenges COVID-19 has brought to hospitals over the last three years.

“We are excited to show that this study has made progress, but we will focus our efforts on further reducing harm and continue to track nosocomial infection rates in national hospitals,” Rodrick said. rice field. “Early indicators show that some areas of patient harm increased during the peak of the pandemic.”

Dr. Mark Meterski, Head of Lungs, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at the University, said hospital resources have increased, care has been delayed, patient interaction with clinical staff has decreased, and more travelers have increased the number of patients. He states that it has become more difficult to stay safe.With Connecticut Medical College studyPrincipal researcher.

Between 2010 and 2019, the incidence of adverse events in heart attack patients decreased by 36% from 218 to 139 per 1,000 discharges. It decreased by 31% in patients with heart failure, 39% in patients with pneumonia, and 36% in patients undergoing major surgery. Researchers examined medical record data from approximately 245,000 adult patients in 3,156 hospitals.

The relative risk of experiencing adverse events was reduced by 41% in patients with heart attack, 27% in patients with heart failure, 36% in patients with pneumonia, 41% in patients with major surgery, and 18% in patients with all other conditions.

The progress of the entire system over the last decade may have contributed to these positive results, Metersky said. Among them are more effective supervision and guidance of medical trainees, more use of infection control professionals, and wider adoption of electronic health records, he said. He said the Medicare and Medicaid Service Centers also offer financial incentives to promote patient safety.

During the pandemic, patient safety seems to be heading in the opposite direction. Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the second quarter of 2019-2020 28% increase For example, standardized infection rates for central venous catheter-related bloodstream infections. In 2020, standardized infection rates at critical care facilities increased by 39%, with 1,911 adverse events in the second quarter of the year.

CMS continues to collect quality data, pause Requirements for Measuring and Publicly Reporting the Safety of Pandemic Damage to Hospitals This raises questions about transparency and the ability of healthcare systems to maintain advances in patient safety.

The big question is what the successful hospitals that led to the improvement before the pandemic have done, said Anupam Jena, an associate professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School. He said it was also important to know why other hospitals were not safe.

Despite the tensions caused by COVID-19, the pandemic provided an opportunity to learn lessons that could better equip the healthcare system to care for patients, Jena said. After a public health emergency, he said the hospital could regain momentum in patient safety.

“Whatever we have learned, the underlying process that has been developed over the last decade or so will not disappear because of a pandemic,” Jena said. “Infrastructure is still there.”