Monkeypox infections in New York remain high and vaccine supply is low – NBC New York

New York City Monkeypox Vaccine deployment continues to be plagued by the appearance of the online booking scheduler going down on Tuesday. Immediately after the city announced that limited slots were available for those wishing to be vaccinated.

The city’s health department announced on Twitter at 1 pm that limited quantities of monkeypox vaccine can be booked at clinics in Central Harlem, Chelsea and Corona. However, when a person looking for a reservation clicked on the link provided by the city, an error message was displayed. If there is a lot of traffic, obviously everything will be shut down.

When the public noticed Glitch, the city posts were flooded with incredibly frustrated and angry people.

I read a tweet that said, “It’s already crashed … it’s amazing.” “This is embarrassing.”

“In summary !!!” written by another Twitter user.

“The site has already crashed. This is a pathetic danger,” another tweet read.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user hinted at the COVID-19 pandemic and the problems the city faced when trying to deploy the coronavirus vaccine in the early stages.

“Online registration is like learning nothing from a pandemic,” the user said.

As of 2:14 pm, the site is still down.

In a subsequent tweet, the city’s health department said, “The schedule site is currently down due to heavy traffic. We are aware of this issue and are working on a quick recovery.”

This latest hiccup is one of a series of problems the city has experienced since it began deploying the monkeypox vaccine.

On Monday, New York City health officials said they were planning to open an additional appointment for the monkeypox vaccine on Tuesday afternoon.

Vaccines were difficult to obtain as the outbreak worsened and New York City accounted for a significant proportion of the country’s cases-only thousands of appointments were made in the last few weeks.

The Ministry of Health states that about 7,000 doses of vaccine will be available to New Yorkers when the next appointment becomes available Tuesday at 1:00 pm.

The “unfortunate glitch”, which was scheduled prematurely last week, caused a flood of confusion and apologies from the city’s health authorities working to fix the problem.

All 2,500 appointments that were accidentally released last Wednesday were scooped up very quickly within 10 minutes.

Monkeypox is contagious and is usually confined to the African continent, but health officials say the risk to the general public in the United States is low. They say this is not COVID again, as vaccines already exist to treat the orthopox virus, a family of viruses to which diseases such as monkeypox, smallpox and chickenpox belong.

However, ensuring a stable supply of FDA-approved monkeypox vaccine is a problem. And it also causes other headaches.

But how does the monkeypox vaccine work? This is a double vaccination process like many other vaccines, but due to vaccination issues, some New Yorkers have to wait another 1-2 weeks to get the next layer of protection against monkeypox. There may be cases.

New York City soon became the epicenter of the monkeypox outbreak in the United States, and the most affected communities are struggling to get a limited supply of vaccines. In this week’s episode of The Debrief, News4 reporter Erica Byfield talked to New York City residents about her experience with monkeypox.

Meanwhile, authorities are struggling to establish a widely accessible treatment network for diseases that normally do not hit the United States.

The Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic on 9th Avenue in Manhattan already has one vaccine clinic, but no reservations. The location was open for booking only on Thursday, along with another location at the Central Harlem Sexual Health Clinic (2238 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan). The third site at the Corona Sexual Health Clinic will open later this month.

At this point, the qualifications in the City of New York are: “Gay, bisexual, or other men having sex with men and transgender, gender incompatible or non-binary gender, with multiple or anonymous sex partners over the age of 18”. Limited to people. For the last 14 days, based on guidelines published by the Ministry of Health. Learn more about.

On Long Island, Suffolk County opened an online monkeypox portal for vaccination bookings on Monday. Within two hours, all 750 available booking slots were filled and all doses were distributed at two locations on Fire Island later in the week.

There are 4 confirmed cases in Suffolk County and 1 case in Nassau County, with 400 doses. Northwell Health officials, who oversee much of the vaccine distribution in Long Island, hope that more doses and tests will be available soon.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 and was named after an outbreak in a monkey colony that had been bred for research. (What you need to know about monkeypox.)

The first human case was reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970. The Democratic Republic of the Congo still has the majority of infections. Other African countries where it was found: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone.

Human symptoms of monkeypox are similar to those of smallpox, but mild. CDC says.. It manifests as a flu-like illness with swollen lymph nodes and a rash on the face and body.

Monkeypox begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, and malaise. Monkeypox also causes swelling of the lymph nodes, but smallpox does not. The incubation period is usually 7-14 days, but can range from 5-21 days.

CDC Encourages US healthcare providers to pay attention to patients with rashes Consistent with monkeypoxWhether you have traveled or have a particular risk of monkeypox. See the details of this travel notice.