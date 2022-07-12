Long-term COVID patients seek “blood lavage” treatment abroad.

Credit: AIXabay / CC0 public domain



Thousands of people experiencing long-term COVID debilitating symptoms are traveling abroad in search of costly but unproven treatments such as “blood lavage”, according to a study conducted by .. BMJ And ITV News and released today.

Patients are traveling to private clinics in Cyprus, Germany, and Switzerland for apheresis, a hemofiltration treatment commonly used for patients with lipid disorders who do not respond to drugs, and anticoagulant therapy.

But experts are wondering if these invasive treatments should be provided without sufficient evidence.

As part of the investigation, ITV News visited a private clinic in Cyprus and talked with co-founder Marcus Klotz and several patients.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 10% to 20% of patients suffer from symptoms for at least two months after an acute COVID-19 infection. This is a phenomenon commonly known as long COVID.

As of May 1, nearly 2 million people in the UK had long-standing fatigue, weakness, respiratory and sleep difficulties, memory problems, anxiety and depression, and chest pain, according to the latest official data. Self-reported COVID symptoms. , And loss of odor or taste.

Currently, there is no internationally agreed treatment route for this condition.

In apheresis, a needle is inserted into each arm and blood is filtered to separate red blood cells from plasma. Plasma is filtered before recombining with red blood cells and returned to the body via another vein.

The study includes details of people who have tried treatment, such as Gitte Boumeester, a psychiatrist in Almelo, the Netherlands. GitteBoumeester developed severe and long COVID symptoms after catching the virus. She was forced to quit her job in November 2021 after two unsuccessful attempts to return to her job.

Boumeester learned about apheresis “blood lavage” treatment from the Facebook group for long COVID patients.

After visiting the Long COVID Center in Cyprus and receiving treatment at a cost of over € 50,000 (£ 42,376), she returned home without improvement. She received 6 rounds of apheresis, 9 rounds of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and an intravenous vitamin drip at the private Poseidonia Clinic next to the center.

Boumeester was asked to sign a consent form at the Long COVID Center before undergoing an apheresis stating that lawyers and clinicians were inadequate.

She was also advised to purchase hydroxychloroquine as an early treatment package in case she was re-infected with COVID-19.

Marcus Klotz, co-founder of the LongCOVID Center, said: BMJ“We are not promoting or promoting as a clinic. We accept patients who have microcirculation problems and want to be treated with HELP Aferesis … If the patient needs a prescription, it will be evaluated individually by our doctor. Will be or the patient will be referred to another specialist doctor if necessary. “

A spokesperson for the Poseidonia Clinic said that all treatments offered are “always based on medical and clinical evaluations by doctors and clinical dietitians, and are diagnosed by blood tests with laboratory follow-up according to good medical practice. “.

While some doctors and researchers believe that apheresis and anticoagulants are promising treatments for long-term COVID, others have not proven that desperate patients are invasive. I’m worried about spending life-changing amounts of money on treatment.

Shamil Haroon, a clinical instructor of primary care at the University of Birmingham and a researcher in the treatment of long-term COVID in non-hospitalized patients (TLC) trials, said that such “” treatment was performed only in the context of clinical trials. I think it should be done.

“It used to be highly functional, but now it’s debilitating, unable to work, financially independent, and it’s not surprising that some people seek treatment elsewhere,” he said. Says.

“This is a perfectly reasonable response to this situation, but people have access to these treatments and can go bankrupt, and there is limited evidence of their effectiveness.”

Last February, physician Dr. Beate Jaeger began treating apheresis in long-term COVID patients at her clinic in Mülheim, Germany, after reading reports that COVID causes blood clotting problems.she said BMJ She is currently treating thousands of people in the clinic, and success stories are widespread on social media and word-of-mouth.

Jaeger acknowledges that treatment is an long-term COVID, but said the trial would take too long if the patient desperately became ill due to a pandemic.

The Northline Medical Association, which finds out if doctors have violated their professional code of conduct, BMJ I have not received any complaints about Jaeger or her clinic from the patient or other organizations, but I will investigate if they do.

The study also found that apheresis and related travel expenses are so high that patients set up funding pages on websites such as GoFundMe to raise money.

Chris Witham, a 45-year-old businessman and long-term COVID patient in Bournemouth, who spent about £ 7,000 on apheresis treatment (including travel and accommodation) in Kempten, Germany last year, said: Without thinking, I gave it to get better. “

Existing studies suggest that “microclots” present in the plasma of people with long COVIDs may be responsible for the long-term symptoms of COVIDs.But the experts BMJ And ITV News said further research is needed to understand how microclots are formed and cause long-term COVID symptoms.

Others are concerned about the lack of follow-up care when patients leave the clinic after being prescribed anticoagulants.

Robert Aliens, a professor of vascular biology at the University of Leeds School of Medicine, said: [microclots] It may be a biomarker of the disease, but how do you know that they are the cause? “

He believes that clinics offering apheresis and anticoagulant therapy are prematurely offering hypothetical treatments that require more scientific research.

“If you don’t know how microclots form and whether they are the cause of the disease, both apheresis and triple anticoagulant therapy are not without risk, so design a treatment that removes the microclots. Seems premature. One is bleeding, “he added.

Long and enthusiastic patients travel abroad for expensive and “blood lavage” treatments. BMJ (2022). Long and enthusiastic patients travel abroad for expensive and “blood lavage” treatments.(2022). DOI: 10.1136 / bmj.o1671