Long COVID patients turn to “blood lavage” procedures

Some people travel to Cyprus, Germany and Switzerland for “blood lavage” as long-term COVID patients are increasingly dissatisfied with the lack of available treatments. BMJ When ITV News..

Over the past year, those who have experienced this often debilitating condition have visited private clinics for apheresis. This is a hemofiltration treatment commonly used for patients with lipid disorders, and anticoagulants are also given. “A blood clot in the blood that blocks the flow of oxygen through the capillaries,” writes Madlen Davies., Survey EditorBMJ..

Physicians in most European countries can provide patients with treatment or non-indications if the patient feels beneficial and explains the risks and consents, but one such Apheresis Clinic. Cyprus’ Long Covid Center told patients that Davis waived his right to sue the clinic as part of the consent process.

In addition, she added, many are afraid that desperate patients are spending large amounts of money on invasive and unproven treatments.

“It’s not surprising that people who used to be highly functional, but are now debilitated, unable to work and financially independent, seek treatment elsewhere. It’s a perfectly rational response to the situation, “says Shamil Haroon of MBChB.The University of Birmingham, UK, studying long COVID BMJ.. “But people have access to these treatments and can go bankrupt, and there is limited evidence of their effectiveness.”

Haroon said the type of treatment that long-term COVID patients seek in private clinics that offer apheresis and anticoagulants should only be done in the context of clinical trials.

However, Beate Jaeger, MD, a doctor who has treated thousands of long COVID patients with apheresis at her clinic in Mülheim, Germany, said: BMJ The trial will take too long for these patients who are desperately ill.

In addition to the nature of treatment and its potential costs, some experts have expressed concern about the lack of follow-up care after patients leave these clinics, Davis said. rice field.

Anticoagulant therapy should be given by clinicians who follow up patients on a regular basis, said Amitava Banerjee, MBChB, a London cardiologist and longtime COVID researcher. BMJ.. Bleeding can be mild, such as bruising or nosebleeds, or severe, such as cerebral hemorrhage.

“I’m worried that this is being pushed into a vulnerable group,” she said.

Davis describes Gitte Boumeester, a Dutch Armero psychiatrist who became infected with COVID-19 in November 2020 and soon began to experience extreme fatigue, brain fog, palpitation, shortness of breath, and chest pain. did. Boumeester underwent several different tests, but the clinician couldn’t find anything wrong. She finally quit her job next November after two unsuccessful attempts to return to her job.

After joining the Facebook group for long COVID patients, Boumeester learned about Cyprus’ Long Covid Center, which offers a specific type of apheresis (heparin-induced in vitro LDL precipitation, or HELP apheresis). In this apheresis, blood filters unwanted lipids, and according to the center, proteins are the process of reducing blood “stickiness” and improving microcirculation.

Boumeester decided to travel to Cyprus after reading testimony and research on the Center’s website and the Apheresis Association’s Facebook page. Their interests are permanent “and” there are no known risks. “

Boumeester was treated there in March and moved to the Long Covid Center and the adjacent Poseidonia Clinic once or twice a week for additional treatments such as hyperbaric oxygen and vitamin infusions. Two months later, Boomerster spent about $ 60,000 to return home, but his symptoms did not improve.

Both the Long Covid Center and the Apheresis Association are run by Austrian businessman Markus Klotz. He devoted himself to these efforts after experiencing a long COVID.

Crotz said BMJ “We are not promoting or promoting as a clinic,” he added, “accepting patients who have microcirculatory problems and want to be treated with HELP apheresis …. If the patient needs a prescription, it is us. It will be evaluated individually by your doctor. Patients will be referred to other specialists as needed. “

A spokesman for the Poseidonia Clinic said BMJ All treatments offered are “always based on medical and clinical evaluation by doctors and clinical dietitians, with blood tests and laboratory follow-up diagnosis according to good medical practice”.

Jennifer Henderson I joined MedPage Today as a corporate and research writer in January 2021. She has covered areas such as New York’s healthcare industry, life sciences, and legal affairs.