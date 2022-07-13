Iowa swimmers sign a rare brain-eating amoeba





Lake Iowa has been closed for swimming after being confirmed infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri.

Unicellular organisms can cause a deadly brain infection known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

Infection is rare and only 154 cases have been confirmed since 1962. Friday, Iowa Public Health Service (IDPH) After swimming, Missouri residents closed three lakes of fire for swimming and were found infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba called Naegleria fowleri. According to a statement released by the department, the lake will remain closed while working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to test the water and confirm the presence of amoeba. Naegleria fowleri is a unicellular organism that can cause an often fatal brain infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), the ministry’s statement warns. Amoebas are common in warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers and ponds, but infections are rare. Since 1962, only 154 cases have been confirmed. However, only four of the infected people survived. Report from CDC.. What are the symptoms of PAM, an infectious disease caused by brain-eating amoeba? Symptoms of PAM are similar to those of bacterial meningitis, according to the CDC, and can be difficult to diagnose.They contain severe frontal lobes headache, heat, nausea, Vomiting, stiff shoulders, and, in later stages, seizures, hallucinations, and coma. According to the CDC, people usually die within 18 days of infection. Naegleria fowleri invades the brain through the nasal passages, where it destroys brain tissue.according to CDC, Cannot be infected by drinking contaminated water. Amoeba is naturally occurring in freshwater and there is currently no known way to control it. How to Protect Yourself from PAM Contracts That said, the CDC and IDPH recommend taking the following precautions to minimize nasal fluids during freshwater activity, but are difficult to show due to the low number of infections. Therefore, it is not based on scientific testing. .. When participating in water-related activities in warm freshwater, keep your nose closed, use a nose clip, or place your head on the water.

Avoid water-related activities in warm freshwater during periods of high water temperature.

Do not dig or stir sediments while participating in water-related activities in shallow, warm freshwater areas. According to the CDC, amoebas occur naturally, so you should always assume that swimmers and others are at low risk of entering freshwater lakes, ponds, and hot springs, especially in warm southern states. This content is created and maintained by third parties and imported into this page so that users can provide their email address. For more information on this and similar content, please visit piano.io.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prevention.com/health/health-conditions/a40589189/iowa-lake-closes-swimmer-infected-brain-eating-amoeba-naegleria-fowleri/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos