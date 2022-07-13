The first case of monkeypox in Contra Costa was confirmed by increased COVID infection





Contra Costa County-The first case of monkeypox was confirmed in Contra Costa County on Tuesday, and COVID-19 infections are increasing again throughout the county, health officials told the supervisory board. “COVD-19 infections have increased significantly, due to the new variants BA.4 and BA.5, a much more contagious variant,” said County Health Director Anna Ross. Told to. “But we have fairly stabilized hospitalization and ICU utilization. These are important numbers for us now, as we know the case rate and so many people-this is happening. I know-I’m doing tests at home and that’s absolutely great news, but it also makes it difficult to track case rates, so we’re still looking at their hospital numbers. increase.” County hospitalizations have been steadily increasing since July 4. It reached 100 people on Friday for the first time since July 2nd. As of Tuesday, there were 102 in the hospital and 12 in the ICU. Nearly 83% of the county’s inhabitants have been vaccinated and 56.1% have been boosted. The number of cases has been steadily increasing since April 1. As of Tuesday, there were 229,926 cases in Contra Costa and 6,606 are currently active. “It’s still highly recommended to mask indoors,” Ross said. “This is not an order. Highly recommended. “It’s still a strong precaution, and our most powerful precaution remains vaccination,” Ross told the board. “Only a few data points: If you are not vaccinated, you are 2-2.5 times more likely to be hospitalized.” According to Ross, since the vaccine was launched in December 2020, “81% of our deaths are due to unvaccinated people, so I really want to get that point home. If you haven’t been vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you’re over 50 and haven’t been vaccinated this year, it’s time to get a booster in 2022. ” Dr. Sofe Meklia, Deputy Health Officer in Contra Costa County, said monkeypox could appear in the county and cause serious illness, but not most people are at risk. .. She said so far it is not yet known if it will spread through the air, but doctors know that it will pass through close contact with humans. However, it is not as contagious as COVID-19. Meklia also said the county was vaccinated against children under the age of five with COVID-19. About 8 percent of children under the age of 5 in the county are vaccinated.She pointed out about 1,500 children of the age who died of COVID-19 in the United States. For more information on vaccination, please visit: Contra Costa County Health Services website..

