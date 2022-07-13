SF AIDS Foundation Hosts Town Hall Meeting on Monkeypox





San Francisco (KRON) – Due to the increasing number of cases of monkeypox, the LGBTQ community in San Francisco is calling on the federal government to add vaccines. The San Francisco AIDS Foundation, along with the city’s Public Health Department, held a virtual city hall on Tuesday night to address concerns and educate the community about monkeypox. “I’m angry that this is the reaction we saw after the two years of public health crisis that closed the country,” said one member of the SF AIDS Foundation. KRONOn is currently livestreaming the news The San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the city’s Public Health Service have said education is essential, as the supply of monkeypox vaccines remains limited. “Symptoms start before something appears on our body is very similar to COVID, the flu, the cold, etc.,” said Jorge Roman of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation. As the symptoms progress, lesions begin to develop. Monkeypox spreads primarily through gender, skin-to-skin contact, and body fluids. The San Francisco AIDS Foundation is currently one of three locations offering testing and vaccination. They say 2-3 suspicious cases appear daily in San Francisco and 26 suspicious cases are sent to the laboratory for confirmation. Currently, only those who are potentially exposed and asymptomatic are eligible for the vaccine. Former Palo Alto VA cardiologist was sentenced to imprisonment for sexual assault by a subordinate doctor

“2,888 doses. Most of these came last week, and so far 95% of what we’ve got is in the clinic as well as in the local organization, with an additional 35,000 doses as soon as possible this week. Requested for administration. “Susan Philip, San Francisco Public Health Department. The AIDS Foundation will hold a vaccine clinic on Sunday to distribute 500 vaccines, but only nearly 2,000 people on the current waiting list will be vaccinated.You can head to the San Francisco AIDS Foundation Website For more information on waiting lists, treatments and tests.

