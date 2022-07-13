Health
Monkeypox: What You Need to Know About Virus Testing in New Zealand
New Zealand recorded two unrelated cases of monkeypox this week, and officials say there are No evidence Of community communication.
Monkeypox Regional specific It occurred in Central and West Africa, but it was confirmed in May and spread to more than 50 countries, with 9624 cases detected as of July 11.
So far, two tests have been run in New Zealand. The Institute for Environmental Sciences (ESR) has 500 tests in stock, and other laboratories are likely to have more, officials said.
So how does the monkeypox test work? How long does it take, who needs to take the test, and do we have the capacity?
How is monkeypox transmitted and what are the symptoms?
The first symptoms of monkeypox are usually headache, acute onset of fever (> 38.0C), chills, swollen lymph nodes, muscle and body aches, low back pain, and malaise.
After a few days, a characteristic rash appears and usually spreads to other parts of the body, such as the palms, soles, mouth, and genitals.
Monkeypox rash Usually evolves in four stages – Macula (flat), papules (raised), vesicles (raised and filled with clear liquid), pustular (raised and filled with opaque liquid) – before scabbing and resolving ..
To be infected, you must be in close contact with the case during infection (usually skin to skin or shared respiratory droplets).
Who should be tested?
At this stage, close stakeholders are asked to monitor the symptoms for 3 weeks to determine if they have occurred. They will only undergo a PCR test if a rash occurs, the Ministry of Health said.
The Incubation period Usually 6 to 13 days (from infection to onset of symptoms), but can range from 5 to 21 days.
You do not need to be in close contact for strict quarantine, but we recommend avoiding high-risk environments such as healthcare, child care and geriatric care facilities, and indoor gatherings such as bars, restaurants and places of worship. increase. The ministry said.
Close relationships are also recommended to avoid sex and kisses. To avoid close contact with people who may be at high risk of infection, such as infants, the elderly, and people with weakened immunity.
How are samples taken?
For Covid-19, wipe the nose and throat, but the recommended sample type for monkeypox is the material for skin lesions.
This includes collecting a cotton swab on the surface of the lesion and / or Exudate (Wound fluid), roof from multiple lesions, or lesion crust – from the rash itself.
How are the tests done?
Confirming that someone has monkeypox is similar to confirming a Covid-19 infection via a PCR test.
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Is a way to quickly make (or amplify) millions to billions of copies of a very small specific segment of DNA, which can then be studied in more detail.
This test detects different concentrations of DNA. This indicates whether the results are positive, negative, or non-deterministic to identify monkeypox.
How long does it take?
Initial results are available within 24 hours of the sample arriving in the lab.
However, the timing depends on how long it takes for the sample to reach the lab.
How do you access the test?
People with symptoms are advised to call their regular practitioner for advice before going to a medical center or hospital if they have symptoms.
Their healthcare professionals, whether it’s a general clinic or a sexual health clinic, assess their risk and determine if a PCR test is appropriate.
If you have monkeypox, The scab from the lesion has fallen.
Do you have capacity?
Only a “small number” of laboratories can process monkeypox PCR tests, but more capacity is being built. ESR is working with three other labs to launch tests.
President Terry Taylor of the New Zealand Institute of Medicine said he certainly has the ability to test monkeypox in Aotearoa.
“We know we don’t have to do a lot of testing like we did with Covid-19,” he said.
The PCR was very similar to the chickenpox test, so it wasn’t new to the lab.
Taylor said, “I never imagined. [testing] The virus is not very infectious and is “much more manageable” for the lab, which makes it a big problem, “he said.
He said he could scale up the lab if needed, but suspected that the lab would “overrun.”
