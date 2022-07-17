Ghana confirms two cases of highly infectious Marburg virus





July 17 (Reuters)-Ghana officially confirmed two cases of Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola, the health service said on Sunday. According to the World Health Organization, the test conducted in Ghana returned positive on July 10, but the results had to be verified at a Senegalese laboratory before the case could be considered confirmed. read more “Further testing at the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, Senegal confirmed the results,” the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said in a statement. Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com register The GHS is working to reduce the risk of the virus spreading, including quarantining all identified contacts, but no one has ever had symptoms. This is the second outbreak of Marburg in West Africa. The first case of the virus was detected in Guinea last year, but no more cases have been identified. According to WHO, two patients in the southern region of Ashanti had symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting before they died in the hospital. Since 1967, there have been 12 Marburg outbreaks, primarily in southern and eastern Africa. According to WHO, past outbreaks have varied mortality from 24% to 88%, depending on the virus strain and case management. Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com register Report by Alessandra Prentice; edited by Frank Jack Daniel’s Our criteria: Thomson Reuters trusts the principles.

