5 Questions to Ask a Radiologist Before Taking Breast Screening, Health News, ET Health World

Dr. Avisit Patil

Breast cancer It is the second most common cancer in India (next) Cervical cancer).In India, breast cancer accounts for 22.2 percent of all new Cancer diagnosis And 17.2 percent of all cancer deaths in women (Agarwal and Ramakant 2008). In major cities, the incidence of breast cancer varies from 31 to 36.6 cases per 100,000 people each year. In rural India, incidence varies from 7 to 14.4 cases per 100,000 people annually. Each year, there are an estimated 144,937 new diagnoses and 70,218 breast cancer-related deaths (Ferlay et al. 2012).

The overall physique of a woman or her body structure is vulnerable to certain health problems. In addition, as women grow older, hormonal changes and sociocultural factors can exacerbate these problems and put them at risk for various illnesses such as breast cancer. Therefore, regular health examinations can help reveal early warning signals and prevent both painful symptoms and the high costs associated with long-term treatment, thus attracting such disorders. Needed to not.

When it comes to detecting breast cancer, one of the most effective methods available today is Mammogram.. A mammogram is a screening test used by doctors to detect breast cancer. To enable x-ray imaging, the patient’s breast is pushed between the two plates as part of the test. High-quality screening mammography is a convenient way to detect breast cancer before it develops lumps or symptoms. Early detection of breast cancer does more than just give women additional options. It also increases the chances of better health results.

All women need to be psychologically and physically prepared for screening procedures before examining the breast. This is necessary to eliminate potential uncertainties that may occur once. Breast screening It will start. Below are five essential questions that every woman should ask stakeholders. Radiologist To be fully educated before the screening procedure:

1. What should I consider before receiving a mammogram?

There are a few things to consider when planning and attending a mammography appointment. Here is a quick checklist of your mammogram days that you should consider.

• Breasts are firm: Consultations should be scheduled on the day when the breasts are least sensitive. It is often the week after menstruation or at any time after menopause.

• Old Mammogram Photo: If you go to a new clinic, ask the old clinic to send you a record of the old mammogram photo so that the radiologist can compare it with the current mammogram photo.

• Do not take a shower or use deodorant. Metal particles in antiperspirants, soaps and lotions can appear on x-rays and can be misleading. If it’s convenient, try making an early morning appointment so you can take a shower right away.

• Discuss openly: Inform the technician of anything that seems important. For example, if you are pregnant (or suspected of being pregnant) or if you have breast augmentation surgery. Better yet, state it when you call to make your promise.

2. What kind of mammogram do you need?

Depending on your personal health and health history, you can ask your doctor to recommend the right mammogram for you. Your doctor may prescribe the best mammography for you based on your unique health and medical history.

• Mammogram screening: If the risk of breast cancer is average and there are no clear signs or symptoms of breast problems, this is a regular test. This is a type of mammography that can be used if you are planning a regular mammography as a preventive test.

• Diagnostic Mammography: Diagnosis if there is an abnormality in the screening mammography or if there are symptoms of suspected breast problems (lumps, discomfort, secretions, thickening of the breast skin, changes in breast shape or size, etc.) Mammography may be recommended. Your doctor may recommend this test in certain situations, such as breast augmentation surgery. Many implants make it difficult to see all areas of breast tissue, so you may need multiple pictures to get the big picture. This type of mammography can produce more comprehensive x-rays than screening mammography and can be time consuming.

• Compared to regular 2D screening mammography, 3D mammography may provide a clearer view of breast tissue. This mammography combines many x-rays to provide a 3D image of the breast. If the breast is thick, this may be the best option because both dense and cancerous tissue appear white on normal mammography. As a result, it can be difficult to distinguish between normal and malignant (potentially cancerous) breast tissue. This is a method by which false negatives can occur. Three-dimensional imaging allows clinicians to observe more than just density, which can lead to more accurate diagnoses. This form of mammography, such as a diagnostic mammogram, may be a useful alternative when performing breast augmentation surgery.

3. Is the mammogram accurate and safe?

According to the CDC, mammograms are considered one of the best types of screening available, but there may be certain loopholes. These metrics can help determine the accuracy of mammography. With overdiagnosis or overtreatment, the mammogram can detect cancer whether it is treatable or not. (Some malignant tumors pose no risk.) The difficulty is that doctors cannot always predict which malignant tumors will be life-threatening, so treating the cancers found is the best approach. maybe. Overtreatment of cancer can be adversely affected if medical professionals decide that it is not necessary.

4. How often do I need to get a mammogram?



This is one of the important questions to ask a radiologist. Ideally, all women should be screened for breast cancer. People at high risk for breast cancer may need to be screened faster and more often than women at low risk. The American Cancer Society suggests that women between the ages of 45 and 54 receive mammography once a year, but women up to the age of 40 can start earlier with the consent of their doctor. On the other hand, women over the age of 55 need to get it every other year.

However, it is important to note that these guidelines are only for women at average risk of breast cancer. Women at high risk may need to start testing sooner and more regularly.

5. Are there alternative tests / screenings to take instead?

If the radiologist is not satisfied with the mammography, he may advise the patient to also have a breast MRI. MRI is also an option for young women (under 40 years) who are at high risk of breast cancer due to genetic variation / strong family history. Further procedures such as diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasound, and breast MRI may be presented as follow-up. If you have a physical disability, talk to your doctor about which test is appropriate. Therefore, it is ideal to have standard screening mammography after you stop breastfeeding. If you have a mammogram appointment, talk to your doctor about your test schedule. Talk to your doctor if you have any concerns about breastfeeding breasts (such as finding lumps or other changes).

Dr. Abhijit Patil, Vice President of Radiology, Krsnaa Diagnostics

(Disclaimer: The expressed views are for the author only and ETHealthworld does not necessarily subscribe to them. ETHealthworld.com may incur any damage directly or indirectly to an individual / organization. We are not responsible.)